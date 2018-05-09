Rapper O’BKAY turns 25 today

news

One of Ghana’s promising artistes, O’BKAY turns a year older today (Wednesday, May 9, 2018).

The 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards “Unsung” nominee whose legal name is Obeng Francis Kumi was born on May 9, 1993, thus, he is automatically 25 years old today.

Popularly known as ‘Wadiasi3’, O’BKAY was raised in Burma Camp, being the second of five children.

Often found rapping in his native dialect Twi as well as English and Pidgin language, O’BKAY does diverse genres of music but with focus on Hip-hop and Afropop.

He emerged to the limelight during the MTN Hitmaker 5 show. He was outstanding throughout the show, thrilling fans week in and out with an artistic melody and was highly praised by guest judges Mr Mark Okraku Mantey and Mr Jay Forley of Live FM tagging him as the ‘Rapperthologist’.

O'BKAY has featured on many platforms including the launch of Airtel Trace, the VIM concert, GH Hip-hop Night, Madina meets Sakumono, amongst others.

The rap virtuoso has to his credit works with top Ghanaian sound engineers like Magnom, Kaywa, Kuvie, Seshi, Eddy Kay, Drvmroll, Two Bars Gh, DNA Beats, 4twenty, Laykay Beats, Itz CJ Beatz, SamSney, The Gentleman, Epidemix amongst others and has seven singles and three features under his belt.

O'BKAY after a successful escapade in the MTN Hitmaker 5, has since released “Adiepena”, a song he wrote and recorded somewhere July 2016 which was produced by Magnom.

He's currently out with the official music video for his first single for 2018, titled "Lemme Know" featuring Kesse and Kurl Songx.