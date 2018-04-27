Home > Entertainment > Music >

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy to perform at One Africa Music Festival in London


Sarkodie, Stonebwoy to represent Ghana in London

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy to perform at One Africa Music Feast in London June 2.

Rapper, Sarkodie and Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy will represent Ghana at the London edition of One Africa Music Fest.

They will join other artistes from Nigeria, Uganda and South Africa.

The event will be held at The SSE Arena, Wembley – London’s most iconic concert and events venue, with state of the art facilities on Saturday, June 2, 2018.

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy to perform at One Africa Music Feast in London

In November 2017, the founder of the event apologised to Sarkodie for his inability to perform at its Dubai edition.

In a message post on Instagram Wednesday, Paul O, owner of organising body, Upfront & Personal wrote that he and his team “regret” that they missed out on Sarkodie’s performance because of “management miscommunication.”

