Sarkodie and Stonebwoy to perform at One Africa Music Feast in London June 2.
They will join other artistes from Nigeria, Uganda and South Africa.
The event will be held at The SSE Arena, Wembley – London’s most iconic concert and events venue, with state of the art facilities on Saturday, June 2, 2018.
In a message post on Instagram Wednesday, Paul O, owner of organising body, Upfront & Personal wrote that he and his team “regret” that they missed out on Sarkodie’s performance because of “management miscommunication.”