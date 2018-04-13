Home > Entertainment > Music >

Stonebwoy to perform at VGMA 2018


VGMA Stonebwoy to perform at VGMA 2018

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has been added to the performance for the 2018 VGMA .

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has joined the list of performers for the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards set for tomorrow (Saturday, April 14).

The Public Relations Officer of Charterhouse, George Quaye made the revelation on TV3’s New Day on Friday.

“He started from Highgrade family, grew and matured, crossed over to establish Bhimnation, and he is performing too. Stonebwoy is performing tomorrow,” George Quaye said.

Stonebwoy play Stonebwoy

 

READ MORE: VGMA 2018 full list of winners

There were speculations on social media as to why the dancehall artiste was not listed among performers released earlier by organizers of the awards.

Some had suggested that management of Stonebwoy, Zylofon media was demanding huge money to have the artiste perform.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Genevieve Nnaji: See actress' "Shaku Shaku" dance moves (VIDEO) Genevieve Nnaji See actress' "Shaku Shaku" dance moves (VIDEO)
Life Is Eazi Vol. 2: Mr Eazi seals licensing deal with Universal Africa Life Is Eazi Vol. 2 Mr Eazi seals licensing deal with Universal Africa
LIVE UPDATE: VGMA 2018 full list of winners LIVE UPDATE VGMA 2018 full list of winners
Rising star: Steadily rising – the music journey of Jiggy Waz Rising star Steadily rising – the music journey of Jiggy Waz
New Music: Real MC - OLA (Prod. by Kaywa) New Music Real MC - OLA (Prod. by Kaywa)
Photos: Munumkum MBee receives Gold Prize after winning maiden Zylofon Independence Challenge Photos Munumkum MBee receives Gold Prize after winning maiden Zylofon Independence Challenge

Recommended Videos

Music Video: E.L - Overdose Music Video E.L - Overdose
Audio: Stonebwoy -  Tomorrow Audio Stonebwoy -  Tomorrow
Audio: Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoy Audio Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoy



Top Articles

1 VGMA 2018 predictions Who wins what? Ebony Reigns, Shatta Wale, King...bullet
2 Teephlow Vs. Strongman Sarkodie, Strongman apologise to Da Hammerbullet
3 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see...bullet
4 LIVE UPDATE VGMA 2018 full list of winnersbullet
5 Strongman Rapper exposes Da Hammerbullet
6 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
7 New Music Maccasio - Hold Tight (Prod. by MOG)bullet
8 VGMA Sarkodie, Nasty C, Joe Mettle, Tiwa Savage, others to...bullet
9 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
10 Stonebwoy Dancehall swerves Zylofon Media gig for...bullet

Related Articles

Maame Serwaa BBC interview actress
The Kardashians Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby girl
Video Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodt
Moesha Boduong ‘Let the saints cast the stones’ – Moesha unconcerned by criticisms
Backlash Eazzy blasts Moesha; says she has disrespected independent women

Top Videos

1 Audio Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoybullet
2 Audio Stonebwoy -  Tomorrowbullet
3 Video Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
4 Music Video E.L - Overdosebullet
5 Video Vanilla Karr - Odo Yewu feat. Bisa Kdeibullet
6 Video Stonebwoy - Dirty Enemies feat. Baby Jetbullet
7 Video Lil Win - Akyire Asembullet
8 Audio Medikal - Adwee Babullet
9 Audio Jahmiel - Instant Disaster (Popcaan, Tommy Lee &...bullet
10 Music Video Mr. Mageek - Another Man feat. Youngbullet

Music

Bisa Kdei to drop 3rd album "Highlife Connect" on April 21
"Highlife Connect" Bisa Kdei to drop 3rd album on April 21
The mystery behind Epixode's sophomore album “3nity” art work
“3nity” The mystery behind Epixode's sophomore album art work
M.anifest
2018 VGMA Here's why M.anifest wasn't nominated for this year's VGMA
Real MC readies new single "OLA", drops April 12
Out soon! Real MC readies new single "OLA", drops April 12