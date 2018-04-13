Stonebwoy to perform at VGMA 2018

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has been added to the performance for the 2018 VGMA .
The Public Relations Officer of Charterhouse, George Quaye made the revelation on TV3’s New Day on Friday.
“He started from Highgrade family, grew and matured, crossed over to establish Bhimnation, and he is performing too. Stonebwoy is performing tomorrow,” George Quaye said.
READ MORE: VGMA 2018 full list of winners
Some had suggested that management of Stonebwoy, Zylofon media was demanding huge money to have the artiste perform.