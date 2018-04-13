Stonebwoy to perform at VGMA 2018

news

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has joined the list of performers for the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards set for tomorrow (Saturday, April 14).

The Public Relations Officer of Charterhouse, George Quaye made the revelation on TV3’s New Day on Friday.

“He started from Highgrade family, grew and matured, crossed over to establish Bhimnation, and he is performing too. Stonebwoy is performing tomorrow,” George Quaye said.

There were speculations on social media as to why the dancehall artiste was not listed among performers released earlier by organizers of the awards.

Some had suggested that management of Stonebwoy, Zylofon media was demanding huge money to have the artiste perform.