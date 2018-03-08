Home > Entertainment >

Some producers demanded sex before giving me roles – Actress


Yvonne Nelson Some producers demanded sex before giving me roles – Actress

Yvonne Nelson has revealed that some movie producers have demanded sex before handing her a movie role.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
producers demanded sex before giving me roles – Actress play

Yvonne Nelson in Bikini

(Yvonne Nelson)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The issue of producers demanding sex before handing some actresses roles is not a new thing in movie industries around the globe and Ghana is not an exception.

Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, was interviewed on British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) which was today and sexual favours in the movie industry.

With regards to the phenomenon that is happening in the Ghanaian movies industry; directors demanding sex from actors before giving them roles, Yvonne Nelson stated that she has never given in to such demands.

READ ALSO:Actress celebrates International Women's Day on BBC Africa

producers demanded sex before giving me roles – Actress play

Yvonne Nelson on BBC

(Yvonne)

 

“It happens a lot in the industry. It’s quite a controversial question but you know I’ve met producers on production sets and they’ve tried to make a few advances here and there,” Yvonne Nelson told the BBC.

Yvonne Nelson who is also the CEO of YN Productions urged ladies not to give in to any producer who makes such demands.

“My thing is that if somebody wants to do that, just walk away because I know my value, I know what I bring to the table, I know that hey, you called me for the job and I know I can nail it so if you know that you want something in exchange, I’m sorry,” she said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Kuami Eugene, King Promise and Kidi visit BBC Photos Kuami Eugene, King Promise and Kidi visit BBC
Yvonne Nelson: Actress says she is happy giving birth out of wedlock Yvonne Nelson Actress says she is happy giving birth out of wedlock
Maccasio: Rapper holds ‘The Smock Show’ on March 31 Maccasio Rapper holds ‘The Smock Show’ on March 31
Yvonne Nelson: Actress celebrates International Women's Day on BBC Africa Yvonne Nelson Actress celebrates International Women's Day on BBC Africa
Trigmatic: Rapper's Matic Music Club attracts partnership from Spain Trigmatic Rapper's Matic Music Club attracts partnership from Spain
Teephlow: Nobody raps better than me – Rapper Teephlow Nobody raps better than me – Rapper

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Usher And Grace Miguel Split After Two Years Of Marriage Celebrity News Usher And Grace Miguel Split After Two Years Of Marriage
Ghana Beyond Aid: John Dumelo Tears Akufo-Addo Apart In Just 46 Words Ghana Beyond Aid John Dumelo Tears Akufo-Addo Apart In Just 46 Words
Music Video: Dr Ofori - Boa Me remix Music Video Dr Ofori - Boa Me remix



Top Articles

1 Hilarious John Dumelo went for Nana Addo's head and Twitter was there to...bullet
2 Wakanda Forever Nollywood’s cast for black panther is incrediblebullet
3 Hilarious Ghanaians can’t handle BET International tweeting in Twibullet
4 Photos Kuami Eugene, King Promise and Kidi visit BBCbullet
5 +18 VIDEO Watch Afia Schwarzenegger caught cheatingbullet
6 Yvonne Nelson Some producers demanded sex before giving me...bullet
7 Controversy Picture seems to show Gifty Anti kneeling before...bullet
8 Nudity Is Sexy "I can walk naked" - Stephanie Bensonbullet
9 Naomi Campbell Supermodel leads mourning for fashion's...bullet
10 Eucharia Anunobi Nigerian actress son dead at 15bullet

Related Articles

Maccasio Rapper holds ‘The Smock Show’ on March 31
Yvonne Nelson Actress celebrates International Women's Day on BBC Africa
New Music Flo - Me & You (Attitude Riddim) (Prod. by Brainy Beatz)
Trigmatic Rapper's Matic Music Club attracts partnership from Spain
Teephlow Nobody raps better than me – Rapper
Death Prophecies ‘I won’t even pick their calls’ – MzVee warns prophets of doom
Wiyaala Singer to perform at Commonwealth Games 2018 closing ceremony with GRRRL in Australia
Stonebwoy Singer donates to the the Accident Centre Ward of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital
M.anifest Rapper storms London and Glasgow for Lake of Stars festival
Photos Yvonne Nelson’s fiancé, Captain Planet, Prince David Osei, others attend Zylofon Media UK office opening

Top Videos

1 Video Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music Video Awardsbullet

Entertainment

Flo - Me &amp; You (Attitude Riddim) (Prod. by Brainy Beatz)
New Music Flo - Me & You (Attitude Riddim) (Prod. by Brainy Beatz)
Death Prophecies ‘I won’t even pick their calls’ – MzVee warns prophets of doom
Mzvee
MzVee Singer tells Bulldog: "Dating a female artiste as a manager unprofessional
Mortuary man,Ebony and Franky Kuri
Ebony Reigns Police on why mortuary attendant recorded Ebony's corpse