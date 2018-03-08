news

The issue of producers demanding sex before handing some actresses roles is not a new thing in movie industries around the globe and Ghana is not an exception.

Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, was interviewed on British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) which was today and sexual favours in the movie industry.

With regards to the phenomenon that is happening in the Ghanaian movies industry; directors demanding sex from actors before giving them roles, Yvonne Nelson stated that she has never given in to such demands.

READ ALSO:Actress celebrates International Women's Day on BBC Africa

“It happens a lot in the industry. It’s quite a controversial question but you know I’ve met producers on production sets and they’ve tried to make a few advances here and there,” Yvonne Nelson told the BBC.

Yvonne Nelson who is also the CEO of YN Productions urged ladies not to give in to any producer who makes such demands.

“My thing is that if somebody wants to do that, just walk away because I know my value, I know what I bring to the table, I know that hey, you called me for the job and I know I can nail it so if you know that you want something in exchange, I’m sorry,” she said.