How to buy a State Housing Company home: Prices, payment plans and requirements

The State Housing Company Limited (SHC) is offering 195 homes for sale with a five per cent discount for prospective buyers as it seeks to improve access to homeownership in Ghana.

SHC is selling 195 homes at a 5% discount.

Discounted prices start at GH¢902,500.

Payment options include instalments and mortgages.

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The properties are available in two-, three- and four-bedroom options, with prices starting at GH¢950,000. The company is also encouraging workers who contribute to pension funds to explore whether their benefits can be used as equity contributions towards mortgage financing, subject to the applicable requirements.

Speaking at an open house showcasing the properties, SHC Managing Director John Bawah said the company was expanding its housing portfolio to support efforts to address Ghana’s housing deficit.

“We’re looking at supporting the government in its quest to address the housing challenge, both from the supply side and the demand side,” he said.

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The company’s Head of Commercial, Agyekum Sampong, announced the five per cent discount and urged workers to explore financing options that could help them purchase homes.

Live | Mr. John S. Bawah, Managing Director (MD) of the State Housing Company Limited (SHC) pays a working visit to the Surge Homes at Amrahia where affordable homes are selling from ghs 950,000.00 above. https://t.co/fl0j0zxKNK — Dzata Nelson, CSG,YA,SC (@DzataOfficial) October 10, 2026

How much do SHC houses cost?

The company has listed three house types under the current offer, with prices varying according to the number of bedrooms.

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House type Listed price Price after 5% discount Two-bedroom house GH¢950,000 GH¢902,500 Three-bedroom house GH¢1,295,000 GH¢1,230,250 Four-bedroom house GH¢2,170,000 GH¢2,061,500

The discounted prices above are calculated by deducting five per cent from the listed prices. Prospective buyers should confirm the final price, availability and terms directly with SHC before making a commitment.

Mr Sampong said the houses offer spacious rooms and generous land sizes. SHC also said the properties are free from litigation and that its purchasing process is flexible.

State Housing Company Limited Opens Sales of 2- to 4-Bedroom Houses, With Prices Starting at GH₵950,000. https://t.co/6LtTUZr6lx — THE STATE NEWS (@THESTATENEWSS) October 10, 2026

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How to buy a house from SHC

According to SHC’s published guidance, buyers can explore three main payment options.

1. Outright payment

Buyers can pay the full purchase price for a property. SHC says this option allows for immediate handover once the applicable completion requirements have been met.

2. Instalment payments

The company offers an instalment arrangement under which buyers typically pay a minimum deposit of 50 per cent, with the balance spread over the construction period. Buyers should confirm the specific payment schedule and whether the arrangement applies to their preferred property.

3. Mortgage financing

Prospective homeowners can seek mortgage financing through SHC’s partner banks. The company says it facilitates applications by assisting with documentation and coordinating with lenders, including Ecobank and Republic Bank.

Mortgage approval depends on the lender’s assessment of the applicant’s income and other requirements. SHC generally accepts applications from working Ghanaians and corporate entities with verifiable income streams.

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Workers who contribute to pension funds may also explore using their pension benefits as equity towards a mortgage. However, the amount available and the conditions for accessing those benefits will depend on the applicable pension rules and financing arrangements.

🏠 GH₵950,000 for a 2-Bedroom Home! — State Housing Company Ltd MD Tours Fully Furnished Show Houses The Managing Director of the State Housing Company Limited (SHC), Mr. John S. Bawah, has toured the company’s fully furnished two-bedroom detached show homes priced at GH₵950,000. Each unit features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living and dining area, a modern kitchen, storage facilities, a visitors’ washroom and entrance and exit porches. For how long must a common government worker safe considering the average salary to buy one of these? 👀 100 years? — WithAlvin 🇬🇭 (@withAlvin__) October 10, 2026

Where are SHC properties located?

SHC develops housing across all 16 regions of Ghana. Its listed projects include Urban Premier Court, Club Court, Rock Estates and Mallow Court.

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Interested buyers can visit the company’s regional offices or consult its website for specific project locations and available properties.

SHC says its homes typically include essential fittings such as wardrobes and kitchen cabinets, with most bedrooms designed as en-suite. The company also provides property management services covering areas such as security coordination, waste management, utility maintenance and general estate upkeep.

For Ghanaians living abroad, SHC offers support through virtual site tours, remote document processing and international payment channels.

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Prospective buyers can find further information on available properties, locations and purchasing arrangements through the State Housing Company’s official website.

While the five per cent discount reduces the purchase price, buyers should assess their budgets, financing costs and other property-related obligations before committing to a purchase.