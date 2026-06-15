Top 5 problems Ghanaians want Mahama gov't to fix, according to latest report - See list
Employment remains the government's biggest challenge, with 44% of respondents citing job creation as an area of poor performance.
The economy and dumsor continue to worry Ghanaians, ranking second and joint third among key concerns.
ORAL and the fight against galamsey also made the top five, despite President Mahama's record 71% approval rating.
According to the June 2026 Global InfoAnalytics tracking poll, 71% of Ghanaians approve of President Mahama's performance, up from 67% in March 2026. Only 23% disapprove, while 6% expressed no opinion.
The approval ratings remain strong across most regions of the country. Greater Accra recorded 73% approval, the Western Region 76%, Volta Region 76%, and Western North 82%. Savannah Region posted the highest approval rating at 86%, while Ahafo recorded the lowest at 40%.
Despite the positive ratings, respondents identified several areas where they believe the government is underperforming.
The findings highlight growing public concern over jobs, economic conditions, power supply, anti-corruption efforts and the fight against illegal mining.
1. Employment Tops Public Concerns
Employment emerged as the biggest challenge facing the government, with 44% of respondents identifying it as an area of poor performance.
The findings suggest that many Ghanaians, particularly young people, are yet to feel the impact of the administration's job creation initiatives. With nearly half of respondents highlighting unemployment, it remains the government's most pressing policy challenge.
2. Economy Continues to Trouble Households
The general economy ranked second, with 32% of respondents expressing dissatisfaction.
Although the President's overall approval rating remains high, many Ghanaians continue to face rising living costs, pressure on household budgets and concerns about economic opportunities. The results indicate that public confidence in economic recovery remains mixed.
3. Dumsor Remains a Major Issue
Power outages, popularly known as dumsor, were cited by 29% of respondents as an area where the government is failing.
The issue remains politically sensitive as reliable electricity supply was one of the administration's key commitments.
ALSO READ: 19 accredited universities approved by GLC, GTEC to run LLB, pre bar programmes- See full lists
Continued disruptions are affecting households and businesses, raising concerns about the government's ability to support economic growth and industrialisation.
4. ORAL Under Growing Scrutiny
Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), the government's flagship anti-corruption initiative, also recorded a 29% dissatisfaction rating.
The programme generated significant public expectations when it was launched. However, many respondents believe progress has been slower than anticipated, with demands growing for more visible outcomes and accountability.
5. Galamsey Fight Still Far from Won
The fight against illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, rounded out the top five concerns at 26%.
ALSO READ: Ghana selected for €11 million global dengue vaccine project to fight rising threat in Sub-Saharan Africa
Despite ongoing enforcement efforts, many Ghanaians remain unconvinced that enough progress has been made to protect water bodies, forests and farmlands from environmental destruction.
What the Numbers Mean
The latest poll presents a mixed picture for the Mahama administration. While the President enjoys record-high approval ratings, Ghanaians continue to expect stronger results in areas that directly affect their daily lives.
The findings suggest that public goodwill remains strong, but expectations are equally high. How the government responds to concerns over employment, the economy, dumsor, ORAL and galamsey could play a major role in shaping public opinion in the months ahead.
-
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom