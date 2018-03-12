Home > Filla >

Wuttichai Meemak had opened an account with Krungthai Bank in Phetchaburi, gThailand and deposited only 9,000 THB in it. However, he was surprised to find a whopping 999 999 999 THB in the account when he tried to check his balance at the checkpoint just outside the bank.

  Published:
A simple computer error committed by officials of the Krungthai Bank in Phetchaburi in Thailand made one of its customers a multimillionaire in a blink of an eye.

According to reports, Wuttichai Meemak had opened an account with the bank and deposited only 9,000 THB in it.

However, he was surprised to find a whopping 999 999 999 THB in the account when he tried to check his balance at the checkpoint just outside the bank.

Initially, Wuttichai Meemak thought there was a problem either with his eyes or the ATM machine.

He then proceeded to another ATM machine far from the bank and the figures remained the same.

It was at that point that the dilemma of whether to just embark on a spending spree or be an honest person by reporting the error to the bank dawned on Wuttichai.

He said: "I tried to check whether it was an error. I did withdraw 20 000 THB (N229,968) from the ATM and the cash came out. In fact, I earlier deposited 9 000 THB (N103,485). But the ATM slip still showed 999 999 999 THB (N11.5 billion).”

In order to be sure the money was really existent in his account, the man attempted withdrawing an amount that exceeded the amount he had deposited.

He was more surprised when the ATM dispensed the amount requested.

He said quickly, "Images of a car and a house immediately came to my mind, only to be replaced with a jail, a jail, and a jail. So I informed the bank. The bank staff was stunned but it’s not my money.”

After drawing the bank’s attention to the anomaly, it was rectified and the man is now being showered with praises for being honest.

