news

Social media users have been reacting to some photos posted online by a man believed to be a Choir master of a certain church in which he was having good time with a lady in Bikini whose breast were exposed.

The said choir master named only as Kingsley had reportedly gone to the beach with the lady he described as a friend who was celebrating her birthday.

As part of the fun, Kingsley who reportedly happens to be a son of a pastor in Akwa Ibom state in Nigeria chose to post some of the photos he took with the birthday celebrant.

READ MORE: Reverend Minister caught watching porn and snorting cocaine

It is not clear if at the time Choirmaster was posting the photos he had forgotten that he is not only a choirmaster, but also a son of a clergyman whose actions would be subjected to critique.

Some social media users have expressed mixed reactions about the propriety or otherwise of the choirmaster’s conduct, after the photos have been widely circulated.

While some condemned Kingsley, others believe he is just a human being like everybody else and has the right to have fun.