Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with sexy lady


Celebrations Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with sexy lady at the beach

The said choir master named only as Kingsley had reportedly gone to the beach with the lady he described as a friend who was celebrating her birthday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with ‘bootylicious’ lady play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Social media users have been reacting to some photos posted online by a man believed to be a Choir master of a certain church in which he was having good time with a lady in Bikini whose breast were exposed.

The said choir master named only as Kingsley had reportedly gone to the beach with the lady he described as a friend who was celebrating her birthday.

As part of the fun, Kingsley who reportedly happens to be a son of a pastor in Akwa Ibom state in Nigeria chose to post some of the photos he took with the birthday celebrant.

Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with ‘bootylicious’ lady play

 

READ MORE: Reverend Minister caught watching porn and snorting cocaine

It is not clear if at the time Choirmaster was posting the photos he had forgotten that he is not only a choirmaster, but also a son of a clergyman whose actions would be subjected to critique.

Some social media users have expressed mixed reactions about the propriety or otherwise of the choirmaster’s conduct, after the photos have been widely circulated.

Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with ‘bootylicious’ lady play
 

While some condemned Kingsley, others believe he is just a human being like everybody else and has the right to have fun.

Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with ‘bootylicious’ lady play

 

Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with ‘bootylicious’ lady play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Get Rich Quick: Pastor’s wife arrested for faking her kidnapping to take ransom from husband Get Rich Quick Pastor’s wife arrested for faking her kidnapping to take ransom from husband
Sacrilege! Chief beaten to death by angry subjects Sacrilege! Chief beaten to death by angry subjects
Shame! Journalist beaten and disfigured after being caught sleeping with football boss’s wife Shame! Journalist beaten and disfigured after being caught sleeping with football boss’s wife
Prayer Is The Key: Does prayer before sex help improve performance in bed? – Intimacy expert explains Prayer Is The Key Does prayer before sex help improve performance in bed? – Intimacy expert explains
Fear And Panic: Having sex in the bathroom brings about albino children - Spiritualist Fear And Panic Having sex in the bathroom brings about albino children - Spiritualist
Video: Romantic military man jumps from flying plane to propose to fiancée Video Romantic military man jumps from flying plane to propose to fiancée

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: President Akufo-Addo denies 'false' Nyantakyi claims Pulse Filla President Akufo-Addo denies 'false' Nyantakyi claims
Entertainment Filla: I'm a JSS graduate planning to go back to school - Mcbrown Entertainment Filla I'm a JSS graduate planning to go back to school - Mcbrown
Entertainment Filla: Shatta Wale reacts to Kwesi Arthur's BET awards nomination Entertainment Filla Shatta Wale reacts to Kwesi Arthur's BET awards nomination



Top Articles

1 Video Married man gets stuck in landlady during secret sexbullet
2 It's Not Easy Porn star reveals how she had to quit acting porn to...bullet
3 Video Romantic military man jumps from flying plane to propose to...bullet
4 Amazing! I earn about Ghs 4,000 per month – Sex worker revealsbullet
5 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as...bullet
6 Betrayal Police wife tells Soldier husband that 2 of his...bullet
7 Only In Africa! Man buries father in brand new BMW carbullet
8 Shame! Journalist beaten and disfigured after being caught...bullet
9 Prayer Is The Key Does prayer before sex help improve...bullet
10 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the...bullet

Related Articles

Sacrilege! Chief beaten to death by angry subjects
Shame! Journalist beaten and disfigured after being caught sleeping with football boss’s wife
Prayer Is The Key Does prayer before sex help improve performance in bed? – Intimacy expert explains
Fear And Panic Having sex in the bathroom brings about albino children - Spiritualist
Video Romantic military man jumps from flying plane to propose to fiancée
Video Married man gets stuck in landlady during secret sex
Unbelievable Addicted man watches porn as pastor preaches
Who Watches The Watchman Crime suspect names chief investigator as his business partner
Found Yours? Singleness is an error; it must be overturned - Archbishop Duncan Williams
Fear and confusion ‘Thief’ strips naked, climbs communication mast to escape arrest

Top Videos

1 Porn Addict Church goer watches porn as pastor preachesbullet
2 The Cup Is Full Married man and landlady get stuck during secret...bullet
3 Homosexuality Ghanaian lesbian says she sleeps with 10 women everydaybullet
4 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it...bullet
5 Nudes Christabel Ekeh has no regrets over nude photosbullet
6 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
7 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
8 Video Kuami Eugene angry as aayalolo task force clamps his...bullet
9 Sad Man kills lover, stuffs corpse in bucket to dump in...bullet
10 Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabrielbullet

Filla

Church goer watches porn as pastor preaches
Unbelievable Addicted man watches porn as pastor preaches
Former prostitute arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times and 19 years of drug
Inspirational Video Arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times, 19 years of drug addiction-Former prostitute narrates
Rapist freed after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother
Tit-For-Tat Rapist set free after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother
Suspect names chief investigator as his business partner
Who Watches The Watchman Crime suspect names chief investigator as his business partner