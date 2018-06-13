The said choir master named only as Kingsley had reportedly gone to the beach with the lady he described as a friend who was celebrating her birthday.
The said choir master named only as Kingsley had reportedly gone to the beach with the lady he described as a friend who was celebrating her birthday.
As part of the fun, Kingsley who reportedly happens to be a son of a pastor in Akwa Ibom state in Nigeria chose to post some of the photos he took with the birthday celebrant.
READ MORE: Reverend Minister caught watching porn and snorting cocaine
It is not clear if at the time Choirmaster was posting the photos he had forgotten that he is not only a choirmaster, but also a son of a clergyman whose actions would be subjected to critique.
While some condemned Kingsley, others believe he is just a human being like everybody else and has the right to have fun.