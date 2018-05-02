Home > Filla >

Doctor forced to resign for inappropriate relationship with patients


Dr. Mark Adelman

  • Published:
Authorities at the New York University have announced the resignation of one of its top surgeons after it conducted investigations into claims of inappropriate relationship between him and some patients.

Until his resignation, Dr. Mark Adelman was chief of vascular surgery at the NYU School of Medicine and has featured in the school’s marketing videos streamed on TV and in taxi cabs.

At a meeting held on Wednesday which was jointly addressed by the hospital’s chief of surgery, H. Leon Pachter, and senior vice president of human resources, Nancy Sanchez, Mark Adelman was declared as having parted ways with the NYU.

Buzzfeed.com quoted one of the employees who was present at the meeting as saying: “[Pachter] said that it’s important to emphasize that there’s no such thing as a consensual relationship between a doctor and a patient.”

The New York University said in a statement that: “We are extremely grateful to those who flagged Dr. Adelman’s alleged inappropriate behavior.

The statement added that: “We took swift and immediate action, including conducting a thorough investigation, and consequently demanding Dr. Adelman’s resignation.

“We continue to work with staff to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to voice any concerns in this matter, and to begin to set the department on a new course under new leadership.”

The University employed the services of an external firm to investigate the allegations leveled against the former employee, while the NYU’s own human resource department also interviewed some employees regarding the scandal.

Dr. Mark Adelman has been taken off the NYU’s public website and social media pages, apparently to preserve its image.

According to reports, the accused doctor graduated from NYU’s medical school in 1985 and had been licensed since 1986 to practice in New York State.

What the NUY authorities have not stated categorically is whether Dr. Mark Adelman has either admitted to the claims or the investigations found him culpable.

