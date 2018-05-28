Home > Filla >

Yvonne Mason read the letter written to her by the White House in response to an earlier one she had written to the US presidency regarding the Feb. 14 school shooting in Florida.

  Published:
A retired English composition teacher who taught the subject in Greenville public schools for 17 years has made headlines following her audacity to read US president, Donald Trump’s letter addressed to her with pedagogical lenses.

Yvonne Mason read the letter written to her by the White House in response to an earlier one she had written to the US presidency regarding the Feb. 14 school shooting in Florida.

As if she was marking examination questions answered by students, the former Mauldin High School teacher took the trouble to scrutinise the letter apparently to make it clear that living in the US and holding the highest office in United states of America does not make one a repository of knowledge.

Yvonne Mason is quoted as having said: “I have never, ever, received a letter with this many silly mistakes.”

It is public knowledge that the said letter would not have been written by Donald Trump himself though it bears his signature, but the woman said: “When you get letters from the highest level of government, you expect them to be at least mechanically correct.”

Some of the errors Yvonne Mason placed premium on have to do with capitalising nouns like “nation,” “federal,” “president” and “state,” which makes the proper nouns instead of common nouns.

She explained: “‘Federal’ is capitalized only when used as part of a proper noun, e.g. the name of an agency.”

Further jabbing the Whitehouse, the woman said: “If it had been written in middle school, I’d give it a C or C-plus. If it had been written in high school, I’d give it a D.
“When I taught school for 17 years, I taught my kids in English that the way you present yourself in writing says a lot about who you are, about what you care about, about whether or not you care to get it right.”

