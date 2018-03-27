Firemen were compelled to use some powerful cutting tools to cut and break the walls in such a way that the man would not be hurt.
According to UPI.com, Michael Anthony Maggiacomo got stuck between the exterior walls of a Walgreens and Heald College's parking structure near Ala Moana in Honolulu.
After his rescue, Michael Anthony Maggiacomo told KHON-TV that: "This is like the sixth ball, so I think 'Okay, I got to go down and get these.
"I saw that it was skinny at the bottom but I'm skinny, very skinny.
"That's when I learned that, 'uh oh,' but hey I'm down here to get the baseballs, so go a little lower, go a little lower. I just didn't think I wasn't coming back out of that whole period.”
When the fire fighters were making efforts to reach him, the man said: "I could hear dong dong dong so I know they are coming, as it was reverberating, I know they were there. But I was like I'm dying and there's a point where you tap out, you literally tap out.
"I'm just happy to be here you know that.”
Captain Albert Mccollum of the Honolulu Fire Departmen is quoted as having told KGMB-TV that: "It started as a tile wall and then a full concrete slab and then supported with rebar. We had to cut through all that to get to his location."