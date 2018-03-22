Paraglider gets stuck in-between trees 70 feet above ground

news

Confusion erupted after a paraglider got stuck in-between branches of trees in woods in Llangollen, Wales about 70 feet above the ground.

The situation looked so dire that onlookers were left in a state of confusion as any unguarded attempt to rescue the man could make him fall and crash-land.

They called the Welsh Ambulance Service, North Wales Police, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Wales Air Ambulance Service, but they were all hesitant due to the precarious manner in which the man was hanging in the woods.

He spent some time up there before a search and rescue volunteer came to rescue him.

He climbed the tree, grabbed the victim and descended him so carefully that he landed unhurt.

North East Wales Search and Rescue spokesman is quoted by Metro.co.uk as saying: “Team members were called by North Wales Police at 12.40pm to rescue a paraglider pilot trapped around 70 feet high in a tree near Llangollen.

“When we arrived several other agencies were on site as well. ‘One of our team members used his professional tree climbing skills to get above the casualty so a rope system could be built to lower him gently to the ground.

"Fortunately he hadn’t suffered any injuries in the crash and was able to walk away to his car.”

The spokesperson added that he Holyhead Coastguard was also initially invited to use their helicopter for the rescue, but “The helicopter also had a look at winching the casualty but there was considerable danger of displacing the paraglider canopy due to the downdraft, potentially causing the casualty to fall.”