A woman from Nyabiosi village of Kisii County in the south-western part of Kenya has decried how her husband has refused to have sex with her for two years, and has rather been doing it with her daughter.

The woman and her unnamed husband have been married for the past 24 years.

According to hivisasa.com, the woman only identified as Nyabonyi said her husband has completely abandoned her and now shares a bed with their daughter.

The man is also alleged to have said that he will not allow any man to marry his daughter.

The news portal quoted Nyabonyi as having said: "I tried to solve the matter at home but for sure I cannot hold it anymore reason I have decided to speak out. I am tired of this relationship."

The troubled woman added: "I tried to ask him to stop it but instead he threatened to take my life away."

Apparently, Nyabonyi has nobody to share her frustration with in the neighbourhood because the man is hardly known in the vicinity.

A neighbour by name, James Mbaka said: "He is a silent man who rarely talks to people, it will be hard to believe what the wife is saying."

Chief of the area, Henry Nyabuto has reportedly promised to go into the matter.