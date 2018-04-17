Home > Filla >

Strong wind blows stolen money from armed robbers' pockets


Video Strong wind blows stolen cash from armed robbers' pockets as they flee

A CCTV footage showed the robbers escaping after robbing a traveling agent’s office on March 17 in Droylsden, England.

Police in Greater Manchester in Britain have shared an interesting video of two robbers who lost a chunk of their stolen money to the wind as they tried to escape.

The video showed some of the monies being blown by a strong wind from the robbers’ pockets and hands before they eventually escaped in a silver car.

In an attempt to identify and arrest the criminals, the police released the video footage on April 16.

Attached to the video, Detective Constable, Phil Scargill of GMP's Tameside borough is quoted as saying: "This duo threatened innocent people working in the travel agents and should know their actions are utterly unacceptable.

 

"They took every step to secure the money in the shop, but left the stolen notes in their wake as they fled from the scene," he said. "I'd urge anyone who saw the two men, or caught sight of them dropping notes as they ran from the travel agents, to please get in touch with police and share what you know."

