Suspected thief burnt alive by angry residents


The incident happened on Thursday, May 24 and social media users have been reacting to the heartbreaking assault meted out to the suspect without an opportunity to be heard, leading to his death.

A suspected thief was set ablaze by mob without recourse to law enforcement agencies after he was arrested by residents of a neighbourhood in Nigeria’s Lagos state where he allegedly attempted to steal.

Mob injustice is deep-rooted in Africa which human right advocacy organisations have been crusading against over the years.

In this particular case, the horrific scenes were filmed and posted on Facebook by one Felix Iheme with the caption: “A thief man wey cum our area,, see am he don make am..robbery no good.”

The post quickly became viral as most Facebook users expressed disgust and condemned both Felix Iheme and the people who perpetrated the act.

One user, It’zCharles Joseph for instance wrote: “He should have be given a second Chance….. Pray make government no capture your face and look for you beta remove this post”

Another user, Uchechukwu Praise who could not hide her emotions said: “That what happened, That you support those that took away someone created in the image of God?have God ever killed you for your sins before?

If God begins to punish us this way each time we sin, are we going to survive at all? I tell you everyone will be dead, but man can never be God, he is all merciful, some of you there, condemning him has done worse than he did, why is wickedness at the back of our mind, human being, you have just sent a living soul to hell, his blood will be on your heads, I drop my pen here, I’m speechless.”

