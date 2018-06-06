Top 10 Ghana actors and their celebrity partners

news

We all love how Ghana actors and their celebrity partners bring our screens to life. From selfies, instagram videos to matching clothes and accessories.

Pure couple goals. They certainly give us the wedding fever.Below is a list of Ghana’s finest screen gods and goddess and their celebrity partners

LIST OF TOP 10 GHANA ACTORS WITH CELEBRITY PARTNERS IN GHANA

Kalsum Sinare and Tony Baffoe

Our number 1 on the list of top ghanaian actors with celebrity partners is veteran actress and the dashing celebrity footballer, Tony Baffoe. Kalsum Sinare, who made her mark on our screens with her role in the movie titled ‘BABINA’ recently gave out her daughter's hand in marriage.

Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim

The actress and movie producer does not shun away from flaunting her celebrity boyfriend on social media, as the feature on our list of best Ghanaian actors with celebrity partners. Iceberg Slim, a Nigerian musician, who goes by the name Olusegun Olowokere. From matching tattoos, raunchy photos to sentimental occasions such as attending the musicians’ late mothers burial, this couple keeps serving us some saucy love.

Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite

These two celebrity couple always set our screens on fire and can't be left out of our list of top 10 Ghanaian actors with celebrity partners. News of their marriage came as no surprise to their fans, as the chemistry between them could be felt through the screens. Sadly news of their separation came shortly after with no reason as to what led to such heart breaking news.

Pokua and Kwaw Kesse

Pokuaa, the screen goddess of Efiawura married her celebrity sweetheart Kwaw Kesse in April, 2016. They countinue to serve couple goals including some loved up photos at Pokua’s sister’s wedding. Wouldn't do our list of top Ghana actors with celebrity partners, if they dont feature too.

Eikem Kumodzie and Pokello Nare

The "Utopia" star met his partner, celebrity model, Pokello Nare at the Big Brother House. And shortly after the show ended they tied the Knot. One could say that the tailor had truly met his model but this was short lived when rumours of their divorce ripped our hearts apart. But here they are looking beautiful on our list of the best Ghana actors with celebrity partners.

Van Vicker and Adjoa Vicker

Actor Van Vicker and celebrity wife Adjoa Vicker are our everyday couple goals. They have always been friends and decided to tie the knot in 2003. Together they have 3 adorable children. Say hello to the Ghanaian actor and his celebrity wife on our top 10 list.

Beverly Afaglo and Choirmaster

The Side Chick Gang actress and her celebrity husband, Choirmaster are noted for the publicity surrounding their sex life. Especially when Choirmaster, in an interview revealed that he has sex 3 times a day with his wife. So who are we, not to include the adorable Ghanaian actress and her celebrity husband in our list.

Majid Michel and Verna

We all wondered who snagged the charming actor Majid Michel when we heard he was married. Even though our chances appeared to vaporise into thin air, we all applauded his choice when she turned out to be the ‘best cook in the world’. The Gino celebrity star keeps us all dazzled with her kitchen prowess any day, anytime. We feel honoured to have them featured on our top 10 Ghana actors with celebrity partners list.

Shatta Michy and shatta wale

Queen of the Shatta Empire and Coco Brown Series actress has an adorable son with her celebrity partner, Shatta Wale. We recently heard of trouble in the Shatta Movement Camp and hope it is all false publicity, as we cannot stand the pain their separation would cause. Nevertheless, the power couple made our list of top Ghana actors with celebrity partners.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Abrokwa

The actress and TV host had her husband shoot to celebrity status overnight, when he caught her in bed with another man. The series of events followed turned the once dormat Abrokwa into an internet sensation. With this, we bring our list of top 10 Ghana actors with celebrity partners to an end. Thank you for reading and don't forget to leave your comment.