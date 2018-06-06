Home > New Articles >

Top 10 Ghana actors and their celebrity partners


Top 10 Ghana actors Top 10 Ghana actors and their celebrity partners

These top 10 Ghana actors and their celebrity partners are breaking our screens with enviable couple goals. Dating or married, these couples are perfect for each other. Beware, because these photos are bond to give you the wedding fever.

  • Published:
Top 10 Ghana actors with celebrity partners play

Shatta Michy and Shatta Wale
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

We all love how Ghana actors and their celebrity partners bring our screens to life. From selfies, instagram videos to matching clothes and accessories.

Pure couple goals. They certainly give us the wedding fever.Below is a list of Ghana’s finest screen gods and goddess and their celebrity partners

LIST OF TOP 10 GHANA ACTORS WITH CELEBRITY PARTNERS IN GHANA

Kalsum Sinare and Tony Baffoe

Top 10 Ghana actors with celebrity partners play

Kalsoume and Tony Baffoe

Read also: These are the best 10 nightclubs in Ghana

Our number 1 on the list of top ghanaian actors with celebrity partners is veteran actress and the dashing celebrity footballer, Tony Baffoe. Kalsum Sinare, who made her mark on our screens with her role in the movie titled ‘BABINA’ recently gave out her daughter's hand in marriage.

Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim

Top 10 Ghana actors with celebrity partners play

Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim
 

The actress and movie producer does not shun away from flaunting her celebrity boyfriend on social media, as the feature on our list of best Ghanaian actors with celebrity partners. Iceberg Slim, a Nigerian musician, who goes by the name Olusegun Olowokere. From matching tattoos, raunchy photos to sentimental occasions such as attending the musicians’ late mothers burial, this couple keeps serving us some saucy love.  

Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite

Top 10 Ghana actors with celebrity partners play

Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite
 

These two celebrity couple always set our screens on fire and can't be left out of our list of top 10 Ghanaian actors with celebrity partners. News of their marriage came as no surprise to their fans, as the chemistry between them could be felt through the screens. Sadly news of their separation came shortly after with no reason as to what led to such heart breaking news.

READ ALSO: Top 5 Indian movies that Ghanaians are crazy about

Pokua and Kwaw Kesse

Top 10 Ghana actors with celebrity partners play

Pokuaa and Kwaw Kese
 

Pokuaa, the screen goddess of Efiawura married her celebrity sweetheart Kwaw Kesse in April, 2016. They countinue to serve couple goals including some loved up photos at Pokua’s sister’s wedding. Wouldn't do our list of top Ghana actors with celebrity partners, if they dont feature too.

Eikem Kumodzie and Pokello Nare

Top 10 Ghana actors with celebrity partners play

Elikem and Pokelo
 

The "Utopia" star met his partner, celebrity model, Pokello Nare at the Big Brother House. And shortly after the show ended they tied the Knot. One could say that the tailor had truly met his model but this was short lived when rumours of their divorce ripped our hearts apart. But here they are looking beautiful on our list of the best Ghana actors with celebrity partners.

Read also: See what all of your favourite celebrities wore to the Golden Movie Awards

Van Vicker and Adjoa Vicker

Top 10 Ghana actors with celebrity partners play

Van Vicker and Adowa Vicker
 

Actor Van Vicker and celebrity wife Adjoa Vicker are our everyday couple goals. They have always been friends and decided to tie the knot in 2003. Together they have 3 adorable children. Say hello to the Ghanaian actor and his celebrity wife on our top 10 list.

Beverly Afaglo and Choirmaster

Top 10 Ghana actors with celebrity partners play

Beverly and Choirmaster
 

The Side Chick Gang actress and her celebrity husband, Choirmaster are noted for the publicity surrounding their sex life. Especially when Choirmaster, in an interview revealed that he has sex 3 times a day with his wife. So who are we, not to include the adorable Ghanaian actress and her celebrity husband in our list.

Majid Michel and Verna

Top 10 Ghana actors with celebrity partners play

Majid and Verna

Read also: Best 10 beaches in Ghana with resort

We all wondered who snagged the charming actor Majid Michel when we heard he was married. Even though our chances appeared to vaporise into thin air, we all applauded his choice when she turned out to be the ‘best cook in the world’. The Gino celebrity star keeps us all dazzled with her kitchen prowess any day, anytime. We feel honoured to have them featured on our top 10 Ghana actors with celebrity partners list.

Shatta Michy and shatta wale

Top 10 Ghana actors with celebrity partners play

Shatta Michy and Shatta Wale
 

Queen of the Shatta Empire and Coco Brown Series actress has an adorable son with her celebrity partner, Shatta Wale. We recently heard of trouble in the Shatta Movement Camp and hope it is all false publicity, as we cannot stand the pain their separation would cause. Nevertheless, the power couple made our list of top Ghana actors with celebrity partners.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Abrokwa

Top 10 Ghana actors with celebrity partners play

Afia and Abrokwah
 

The actress and TV host had her husband shoot to celebrity status overnight, when he caught her in bed with another man. The series of events followed turned the once dormat Abrokwa into an internet sensation. With this, we bring our list of top 10 Ghana actors with celebrity partners to an end. Thank you for reading and don't forget to leave your comment.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana holiday review: Is Ghana a great place to spend your holiday Ghana holiday review Is Ghana a great place to spend your holiday
Black Maidens: Ghana face host Uruguay in 2018 u-17 Women's World Cup opener Black Maidens Ghana face host Uruguay in 2018 u-17 Women's World Cup opener
Finance: Ghana’s debt hits $31 billion Finance Ghana’s debt hits $31 billion
Ghana Premier League: Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and other Zylofon artiste to perform at League Centers Ghana Premier League Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and other Zylofon artiste to perform at League Centers
Fermented foods in Ghana: Are fermented foods in Ghana alcoholic? Fermented foods in Ghana Are fermented foods in Ghana alcoholic?
IVHQ Ghana Review: How can you work as a volunteer with IVHQ in Ghana IVHQ Ghana Review How can you work as a volunteer with IVHQ in Ghana

Recommended Videos

NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER
Africa Connect Kigali Africa Connect Kigali
Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China



Top Articles

1 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why you...bullet
2 Mutual funds in Ghana Top 5 mutual funds in Ghanabullet
3 Best shs school uniform Best 5 shs school uniforms in Ghanabullet
4 Ghana holiday review Is Ghana a great place to spend your holidaybullet
5 Banku and tilapia recipe How to make banku and hot pepper with...bullet
6 Cities in Ghana 10 best cities in Ghana by populationbullet
7 Wakanda Forever 1&2 Nollywood just released a spin-off of...bullet
8 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to...bullet
9 Top 10 universities in Ghana Top 10 best universities in...bullet
10 How to apply for CEPS in Ghanabullet

Top Videos

1 Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to Chinabullet

New Articles

Infantino Initiative? FIFA President suggest two year mini-world cup
How to create group on iPhone for texting
How to create groups on iPhone How to create group on iPhone for texting
Why is hypertension becoming epidemic in Ghana
Epidemic of hypertension in Ghana Why is hypertension becoming epidemic in Ghana
These are the best 5 local restaurants in Accra
Best restaurants in Ghana These are the best 5 local restaurants in Accra