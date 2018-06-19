GTA to host delegates for the 4th Accra Weizo Fair

news

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) will be hosting delegates for this year’s Accra Weizo Fair which will be held from June 22nd – 23rd, 2018 at La Palm Royale Beach Hotel.

The Authority will host the delegates to a 3 day familiarization tour of Ghana from June 19th – 21st, 2018. Delegates for the Fair will be coming from 8 nations in East, West and Southern Africa.

The delegates will take a tour of the Greater Accra, Eastern and Volta Regions of Ghana. The tour programme drawn for them is in tandem with the Authority’s domestic tourism campaign of “EAT, FEEL, SEE and WEAR GHANA”.

Experiences during the tour will include quad biking, boat cruises, kayaking, bonfire, tropical rainforest trail, nightlife, etc.

In the Greater Accra region, the delegates will tour the Shai Hills Resource Reserve on June 19th, 2018. The Reserve has a varied package of wildlife, archaeological sites, caves and granite hills. They will experience activities such as nature walk (hiking), gaming, bird watching, exploration of caves, etc.

In the Volta Region, the delegation will visit the Amedzofe Eco-Tourism Community and Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary. They will have dinner at Chances Hotel and enjoy the nightlife.

Delegates will arrive in the Eastern Region on June 20th, 2018 to take a tour of the Akosombo Dam Site, after which they will have lunch at Royal Senchi Resort. They will then enjoy a boat cruise on the Volta Lake. Dinner will be served at Afrikiko Resort and enjoy the serene relaxing atmosphere as part of the nightlife.

The delegates will return to Accra on June 21st, 2018 to participate in the Women in Tourism Summit.

Accra Weizo is one of the events geared towards getting West Africans to cooperate amongst themselves. The event aims at creating a seamless travel environment in West Africa as it brings together travel professionals.

As Accra is listed by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) as the Top Conference Destination in West Africa, it reinforces its position as the Meetings Incentives Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) capital of West Africa. Major tourism events have been hosted in Ghana in the last one year which includes the World Tourism Forum Africa and the UNWTO training for West Africa.

The Honourable Minister of Aviation, Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah (Mrs.) will open the 4th Accra Weizo on June 22nd, 2018 with a paper titled “Harnessing the Opportunities in Aviation value chain in West Africa” at the La Palm Royale Beach Hotel. Moreover, the Honourable Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) will also host the Tourism Day of Accra Weizo on the June 23rd, 2018.

The seminar for the event has two sessions. The first session will be on the Aviation Industry in West Africa whilst the second session will be dedicated to the Travel, Tourism, Hospitality and Internet. The Tourism Day will have on display an exhibition of Ghanaian Products like food, clothes, Arts and Crafts