Zynnell Zuh channels Bollywood in new photo-shoot


Zynnell Zuh channels Bollywood in new photo-shoot

The Ghanaian actress did it better than your favorite Kumkum Baghya cast.

Zynnel zuh channels Bollywood in new photo-shoot

Zynnel zuh channels Bollywood in new photo-shoot
To some people, she is known as a movie gem and to others, she is recognized for her killer head-turning outfits, and this time, Zynnell Zuh has combined the two. The 28-year-old brings a Bollywood feel in her appearance in her latest photo session.

The style icon is seen wearing two different elaborate Indian gowns with some jewel sparkles in the outfit. She is also seen in a red sari with some Indian bridal style tattoos on her hand and a huge ornate jewelry on her forehead.

play

 

The fashion gem scored the traditional Indian attire with some great jewelry on her neck and wrist as well.

Fashion Icon, Zynnell zuh channels Bollywood in new photo-shoot

The style icon is seen wearing two different elaborate Indian gowns with some jewel sparkles in the outfit.

Zynnel zuh channels Bollywood in new photo-shoot play

Zynnel zuh channels Bollywood in new photo-shoot

 

She is also seen in a red sari with some Indian bridal style tattoos on her hand and a huge ornate jewelry on her forehead.

Zynnel zuh channels Bollywood in new photo-shoot play

Zynnel zuh channels Bollywood in new photo-shoot
