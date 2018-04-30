The Ghanaian actress did it better than your favorite Kumkum Baghya cast.
The style icon is seen wearing two different elaborate Indian gowns with some jewel sparkles in the outfit. She is also seen in a red sari with some Indian bridal style tattoos on her hand and a huge ornate jewelry on her forehead.
The fashion gem scored the traditional Indian attire with some great jewelry on her neck and wrist as well.
Fashion Icon, Zynnell zuh channels Bollywood in new photo-shoot
