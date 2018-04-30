Zynnell Zuh channels Bollywood in new photo-shoot

news

To some people, she is known as a movie gem and to others, she is recognized for her killer head-turning outfits, and this time, Zynnell Zuh has combined the two. The 28-year-old brings a Bollywood feel in her appearance in her latest photo session.

The style icon is seen wearing two different elaborate Indian gowns with some jewel sparkles in the outfit. She is also seen in a red sari with some Indian bridal style tattoos on her hand and a huge ornate jewelry on her forehead.

The fashion gem scored the traditional Indian attire with some great jewelry on her neck and wrist as well.

