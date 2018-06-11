Pulse.com.gh logo
Marriage can be wonderful, but it does come with boundaries.

You might be just about to get married, or just married, but what is it about married life that’s different?

One of the greatest things about being single, and something married folks would always miss, is having the leverage to do whatever pleases you.Marriage can be wonderful, but it does come with boundaries.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 things you must say goodbye to after you get married.

1.Being self-centered

A marriage is between two people. A core point the lot of you miss is ‘compromise’. Marriage is compromising. If you can’t do that, you two are going to butting heads and into the divorce attorney’s office. It’s not all about you, honey. It’s about what’s beneficial to you both.

2. Sleepovers

Leaving your matrimonial home for sleepovers at your friends’ must be trashed out. Unless you’ve told your husband in advance, a spontaneous sleepover is out of the question.

3. Taking marriage advice from single friends

It’s a completely different relationship — the structure is different and single friends don’t have any idea what married life is like. The politics of marriage — you’ll just have to experience it when you get married.

4. Solo dinner dates with the opposite sex

It may be done for business purposes or with a long-time friend with the best of intentions, but it gives off the wrong vibe—especially to outsiders. Outsiders, who may see you out, call your partner and bring drama to your home. Not worth it. Lunch is much more appropriate and professional for solo male-female meetings.

5. Posting sexually provocative photos on social media

posting semi-nude photos on social media is an outcry for male attention and public reassurance and for some men, shirtless pictures especially when you have a well-cut physique also sparks a recipe for temptations.

