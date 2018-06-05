Here are 5 types of people you should not date

news

It’s a good thing to follow your heart but there are some kinds of people you should not date under any circumstances.

Here's a list of the type of bad habits and red flags you should be looking for when it comes to dating so that you can make sure you don't waste your time on somebody who isn't right for you.

1. Someone who has no ambition

It's hard to work out what you really want from life. Even so, if the person you're dating isn’t ambitious enough or even trying, you don’t feel motivated enough to push for your goals. No, you don't want to date somebody like that.

2. Someone who is not into you

Dating people who don’t like you is a huge waste of time. Seriously, there are years of my life I spent dating people who didn’t really like me and I cannot get that time back.

3. People who just came out of a bad relationship

Someone who just came from a terrible relationship would be a whole lot of puzzle to fix and trust me you wouldn't want to date such a project. Truth is they just don't have any love to give now as they might still be in many states of resentment. and who sometimes wanted to talk about their exes like right when we were in the middle of making out. It was the worst. People seriously need to get over their issues on their own before they go inflict themselves on new partners.

4. Someone who is in a relationship with another

Don’t date someone who has a girlfriend/boyfriend, even if they say that they’re unhappy. Let them work that sh*t out on their own. It doesn’t show any respect for yourself to date someone who can’t give you what you need, and it’s cruel to that person’s partner.

5. Someone who is violent

Dating someone who is violent and abusive in all forms is unhygienic. And that means even if the person is only verbally abusive. Such a relationship would drain you up emotionally and put your life at risk.