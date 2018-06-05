Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Here are 5 types of people you should not date


Relationship Tips Here are 5 types of people you should not date

Ditch them ‘asap’ if your date falls under any of these categories.

  • Published:
Here are 5 types of people you should not date play

Here are 5 types of people you should not date

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It’s a good thing to follow your heart but there are some kinds of people you should not date under any circumstances.

Here's a list of the type of bad habits and red flags you should be looking for when it comes to dating so that you can make sure you don't waste your time on somebody who isn't right for you.

1.    Someone who has no ambition

It's hard to work out what you really want from life. Even so, if the person you're dating isn’t ambitious enough or even trying, you don’t feel motivated enough to push for your goals. No, you don't want to date somebody like that.

2.   Someone who is not into you

Dating people who don’t like you is a huge waste of time. Seriously, there are years of my life I spent dating people who didn’t really like me and I cannot get that time back.

READ ALSO: 8 stunning wedding tiara inspiration for new brides

3.    People who just came out of a bad relationship

Someone who just came from a terrible relationship would be a whole lot of puzzle to fix and trust me you wouldn't want to date such a project. Truth is they just don't have any love to give now as they might still be in many states of resentment. and who sometimes wanted to talk about their exes like right when we were in the middle of making out. It was the worst. People seriously need to get over their issues on their own before they go inflict themselves on new partners.

4.  Someone who is in a relationship with another

Don’t date someone who has a girlfriend/boyfriend, even if they say that they’re unhappy. Let them work that sh*t out on their own. It doesn’t show any respect for yourself to date someone who can’t give you what you need, and it’s cruel to that person’s partner.

READ ALSO:5 habits of unhappy people and how to break them

5.  Someone who is violent

Dating someone who is violent and abusive in all forms is unhygienic. And that means even if the person is only verbally abusive. Such a relationship would drain you up emotionally and put your life at risk. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: 8 stunning wedding tiara inspiration for new brides Photos 8 stunning wedding tiara inspiration for new brides
Relationship Tips: 5 habits of unhappy people and how to break them Relationship Tips 5 habits of unhappy people and how to break them
Life Hacks: 5 simple ways to motivate yourself Life Hacks 5 simple ways to motivate yourself
Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return wedding gifts worth millions Royal Wedding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return wedding gifts worth millions
Relationship Tips: 5 red flags to look out for before the first date Relationship Tips 5 red flags to look out for before the first date
Relationship Tips: 3 ways to deal with a difficult mother-in-law during wedding planning Relationship Tips 3 ways to deal with a difficult mother-in-law during wedding planning

Recommended Videos

Celebrites: Sarkodie to Marry Tracy Sarkcess in July Celebrites Sarkodie to Marry Tracy Sarkcess in July
Wedding Bloom: King Promise performs at Duncan William's son's wedding ceremony Wedding Bloom King Promise performs at Duncan William's son's wedding ceremony
Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle’s tiara is the sparkly Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau Royal Wedding Meghan Markle’s tiara is the sparkly Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 5 smart ways to find out if your partner is cheating...bullet
2 Photos President Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, and foreign ambassadors attend...bullet
3 Pulse Wedding More photos from Duncan-Williams' son's star-studded...bullet
4 Relationship Tips 5 signs your boyfriend is cheating on youbullet
5 Video King Promise performs CCTV at Duncan Williams' son's weddingbullet
6 Relationship Tips 3 sex positions for men with small penisbullet
7 Life Hacks 5 simple ways to motivate yourselfbullet
8 Royal Wedding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return...bullet
9 Pulse Wedding 5 things every woman should know before...bullet
10 Duchess Of Sussex Here are 12 things Meghan Markle...bullet

Related Articles

Relationship Tips 5 signs you are ready for a serious relationship
Relationship Tips 7 things that would make a man want to marry you
Duchess Of Sussex Here are 12 things Meghan Markle can't do as a royal
Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to tell a guy that you like him
Royal wedding 2018 Prince Harry and Meghan married at Windsor
British Royal Wedding Meghan Markle gave us chills in a white Givenchy wedding gown
Relationship Tips 5 habits that women find attractive in men aside looks
Marriage Tips 4 great sex positions to conceive a baby
Pulse Wedding Here are 10 beautiful wedding rings every lady would love on her finger
Relationship Tips 5 ways to get him to reciprocate your love

Top Videos

1 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
2 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
3 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
4 Marriage Reasons why you should probably not get marriedbullet
5 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
6 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
7 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
8 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet
9 Relationship Tips 4 ways to turn down a guy without...bullet
10 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl...bullet

Relationships & Weddings

Selly Galley
Photos 5 inspiring bridal looks from Ghanaian designer, Sima Brew
Couple
Relationship Tips 5 reasons why couples who cuddle more are happier
10 times Samuel Inkoom and his wife were just a perfect couple
Photos 10 times Samuel Inkoom and his wife were just a perfect couple
Happy woman
Life Hacks 5 habits of happy and successful people