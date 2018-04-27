Banking halls and ATMs are not disability friendly – PWDs

news

Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) have registered their displeasure at what seems to be the discrimination against them by banks in the country.

According to them, the banks do not have disability friendly banking halls and ATM booths in the country.

READ ALSO: MTN brings mobile money ATMs to Ghana

Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations, Adam Abdul Wahab, said PWDs are unable to access ATM booths to make transactions due to the lack of accessible routes.

“We are facing a lot of challenges; for instance, some of the banking halls are not accessible to us. Their ATM booths are also not accessible, they are not friendly to us at all.”

READ ALSO: 2 former staff of GIS wrongfully paid GHS89K

He told Accra FM, that if this development is not checked it will worsen the already poor economic state of PWDs.

“We will appeal to the authorities to look at this issue and address it for us,” he concluded.