Immigration Recruitment :  Immigration Service makes over GHC4.2m from recruitment exercise

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) is likely to make over GHC4.2 million from its recent recruitment.

According to the GIS, 84,637 persons applied to be employed across the country.

Meanwhile, the e-vouchers for the recruitment were sold at GHC50.

This means the GIS has made GHc 4,231,850 from its recent recruitment exercise.

Out of the 84,637 persons who applied 47,477 were shortlisted for the second phase of the selection process.

The phase 2, a body and documentation screening exercise, which started today, Thursday, January 4, 2018, will end on Friday, January 5, 2018, with an aptitude test.

Only 500 of this number will eventually be selected nationwide.

This represents less than ten (10%) percent intake from the vast number of applicants.

Many have argued that the huge number of applicants indicate the increasing levels of unemployment.

However, many have also said that the GIS’ position to recruit only 500 persons will bring no significant change in the unemployment rate in the country.