Home > News > Business >

Immigration Recruitment :  Only 500 out of 84, 000 applicants will be employed by Immigration Service


Immigration Recruitment Only 500 out of 84, 000 applicants will be employed by Immigration Service

In a statement issued by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), stated that out of the 84, 000 persons who applied to be a part of the service only 47,477 were shortlisted after the first phase.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) will recruit only 500 out of the 84, 000 persons who applied to be a part of the service.

In a statement issued by the GIS, it stated that out of the total number of applicants only 47,477 were shortlisted after the first phase.

The 47,477 applicants who qualified from the first phase will further be reduced after the second phase.

The phase 2, a body and documentation screening exercise, which started today, Thursday, January 4, 2018, will end on Friday, January 5, 2018, with an aptitude test.

READ ALSO: Prosecuting defaulters is not our priority for now – GBC

This represents less than ten (10%) percent intake from the vast number of applicants.

Many have argued that the huge number of applicants indicate the increasing levels of unemployment.

However, many have also said that the GIS’ position to recruit only 500 persons will bring no significant change in the unemployment rate in the country.

READ ALSO: This is how your TV License fees will be distributed

Majority of the applications for this year’s exercise was received from the Greater Accra Region, followed by the Ashanti and Brong Ahafo Regions.

Each applicant spent Ghc50 cedis during the online application process.

Meanwhile, in various regions across the country, applicants queued to enable go through the second phase of the recruitment process.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Monthly Pension: SSNIT increases monthly pension pay by 10% Monthly Pension SSNIT increases monthly pension pay by 10%
TV License Fees: Prosecuting defaulters is not our priority for now – GBC TV License Fees Prosecuting defaulters is not our priority for now – GBC
Ghana Investment Promotion Centre: GIPC staff in police grips over forged BOG documents Ghana Investment Promotion Centre GIPC staff in police grips over forged BOG documents
TV License: This is how your TV License fees will be distributed TV License This is how your TV License fees will be distributed
TV License: It is needless to jail people over TV licence - AFAG TV License It is needless to jail people over TV licence - AFAG
Brazil: Country closes out 2017 with record trade surplus Brazil Country closes out 2017 with record trade surplus

Recommended Videos

Tech: 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the fancy new iPhones Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the fancy new iPhones
Support: Finance minister buys Kantanka car Support Finance minister buys Kantanka car
Plane Crash: Starbow suspends operations following plane crash Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crash



Top Articles

1 Bank of Ghana Here are the banks with the best deposit rates in Ghanabullet
2 Ghana Investment Promotion Centre GIPC staff in police grips over...bullet
3 TV License This is how your TV License fees will be distributedbullet
4 TV License Fees Prosecuting defaulters is not our priority for now...bullet
5 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid...bullet
6 Immigration Recruitment Only 500 out of 84, 000 applicants...bullet
7 Monthly Pension SSNIT increases monthly pension pay by 10%bullet
8 Pulse List 6 entrepreneurial habits to develop in 2018bullet
9 Taxes In Ghana 3% VAT flat rate takes off in July 1bullet
10 Investment BoG must invest 1% of Ghana’s reserves in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
2 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
3 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
4 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
5 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started | StartUpSchoolbullet
6 Vodafone adbullet
7 MTN Mobile Money Adbullet
8 Entrepreneurship Failure- How To Deal With It | StartUpSchoolbullet
9 Entrepreneurship Creating Success Systems | StartUpSchoolbullet

Business

The decision to drop the MoneyGram buyout deals a blow to Alibaba chief Jack Ma's hopes of moving into the US financial market
China Country's Ant Financial drops MoneyGram deal as US approval fails
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have introduced value-added tax, a first for the Gulf which has long prided itself on its tax-free, cradle-to-grave welfare system
Saudi, UAE Countries introduce VAT in first for Gulf
TV Licence GBC boss says license fees will extend to mobile consumers
Fuel NPA assures no increase in pump prices of LPG, petrol