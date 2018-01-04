Immigration Recruitment :  Only 500 out of 84, 000 applicants will be employed by Immigration Service

news

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) will recruit only 500 out of the 84, 000 persons who applied to be a part of the service.

In a statement issued by the GIS, it stated that out of the total number of applicants only 47,477 were shortlisted after the first phase.

The 47,477 applicants who qualified from the first phase will further be reduced after the second phase.

The phase 2, a body and documentation screening exercise, which started today, Thursday, January 4, 2018, will end on Friday, January 5, 2018, with an aptitude test.

This represents less than ten (10%) percent intake from the vast number of applicants.

Many have argued that the huge number of applicants indicate the increasing levels of unemployment.

However, many have also said that the GIS’ position to recruit only 500 persons will bring no significant change in the unemployment rate in the country.

Majority of the applications for this year’s exercise was received from the Greater Accra Region, followed by the Ashanti and Brong Ahafo Regions.

Each applicant spent Ghc50 cedis during the online application process.

Meanwhile, in various regions across the country, applicants queued to enable go through the second phase of the recruitment process.