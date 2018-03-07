Home > News > Local >

66 pupils and 6 Police officers collapsed during Independence parade


In Eastern Region 66 pupils and 6 Police officers collapsed during Independence parade

Among those who fainted during the ceremony in Koforidua were 66 pupils and six other security personnel – Police officers – who joined in the parade.

It has been revealed that about 72 persons collapsed during Ghana’s Independence Day parade held at the Jackson Park in Koforidua in the Eastern region.

Ghana marked its 61st Independence Day on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, with the celebrations marked in all 10 regions in the country.

This was disclosed by the Eastern Regional Manager of Red Cross Society of Ghana, Theophilus Tackie.

He said all the casualties were treated and discharged by a contingent from the Red Cross and the Ambulance Service who were on standby throughout the parade.

“This time round we had about 72 casualties who collapsed, about 66 of them were youth, from primary to JHS, and then the rest are from the Senior Men,” Mr. Tackie said.

He explained that the collapses may have resulted from dizziness caused by failure of the pupils to eat before coming for the parade.

He added that long hours of standing under the scorching sun could also have caused the casualties to faint.

The Independence Day parade in Koforidua saw about 20 Basic Schools from the Public and Private sectors turn up to mark the special day.

A host of dignitaries were also present to grace the occasion, including Members of Parliament for New Juaben North and South, Nana Adjei Boateng and Dr. Mark Asibe Yeboah respectively.

Also in attendance were traditional rulers, clergy and the Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfuor.

