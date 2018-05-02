Home > News > Local >

COCOBOD workers demand immediate removal of Board Chairman


Poor Management COCOBOD workers demand immediate removal of Board Chairman

The workers of COCOBOD accused the Board chairman of bad industrial relations practices and poor management.

  • Published:
Board Chairman Hackman Owusu-Agyeman play

Board Chairman Hackman Owusu-Agyeman
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Workers of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) are demanding the immediate removal of Board Chairman Hackman Owusu-Agyeman.

The staff accused him of overthrowing the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Joseph Boahen Aidoo.

They accused him of bad industrial relations practices and poor management stating that he doesn't have the welfare of the staff at heart.

READ MORE: I'll make sure Opuni goes to jail - Kennedy Agyapong

Chairman of COCOBOD workers union at Kaase Inland Port at Kumasi in the Ashanti region, Richard Akomea, in an interview with Accra-based Class FM, said Owusu-Agyeman does not listen to the concerns of workers despite overthrowing the Chief Executive Officer.

The aggrieved workers during the May Day parade in Kumasi displayed placards with inscriptions such as 'Remove Board Chair', 'Mr President, who is in charge of Cocobod; CEO or Bard Chairman?' among others.

Richard Akomea speaking on the welfare of the workers said "We’re demanding the removal of Hackman Owusu-Agyeman as Board Chairman. Any good thing that is coming to staff, he says no. We want to tell him that we deserve whatever we’re taking; therefore, our due must be given to us. We want to tell government we also voted to bring them to power, so, if he [Nana Addo] refuses to listen to us, we'll also tell him our story."

He noted that for the past three years, salaries of the staff have not been increased calling on the President to intervene.

READ ALSO: COCOBOD CEO branded chocolates on 60th birthday goes viral

"We want the president who is the first gentleman of this land to be aware of what is happening in COCOBOD now. Again, we also want the president to know that for the past three years, our salaries have not been increased and that one is also affecting us because the economy as it stands now, there is nowhere in this world that workers will work for three consecutive years without increment, so, we’re calling on the president to as a matter of urgency call for negotiation so that our salaries will be increased," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Restructure: Single spine salary structure will be reviewed - Nana Addo Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed - Nana Addo
Drug Abuse: We use Tramadol for sexual activities - Pupils tell FDA Drug Abuse We use Tramadol for sexual activities - Pupils tell FDA
Confusion: Chaos as workers fight over May Day T-shirts Confusion Chaos as workers fight over May Day T-shirts
In Kwabenya: Police arrest five Nigerian armed robbers; retrieve GHc4,500 In Kwabenya Police arrest five Nigerian armed robbers; retrieve GHc4,500
May Day: Dr. Spio Garbrah congratulates Ghanaian workers on May Day May Day Dr. Spio Garbrah congratulates Ghanaian workers on May Day
Appreciation: Mahama gave Jewel Ackah GH¢2000 every month – Family member Appreciation Mahama gave Jewel Ackah GH¢2000 every month – Family member

Recommended Videos

Apostle Opoku Onyinah: 'I am Paid ¢3,500' - Apostle urges pastors to depend on God Apostle Opoku Onyinah 'I am Paid ¢3,500' - Apostle urges pastors to depend on God
Local News: 32,000 health professionals to be employed this year – Bawumia Local News 32,000 health professionals to be employed this year – Bawumia
‘Good Samaritan’: Traffic wardens beg for jobs after East Legon tunnel opens ‘Good Samaritan’ Traffic wardens beg for jobs after East Legon tunnel opens



Top Articles

1 Fake Pastors Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling, panty-removing pastorsbullet
2 Crime Robbers gun down Police officer; bolt with GHc900,000bullet
3 Marriage Material Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly' in...bullet
4 Pull Him Down Syndrome Nigerians celebrate wealth, Ghanaians hide,...bullet
5 Investigation Anas to name and shame 'corrupt' politicians in Ghanabullet
6 Dissatisfaction Coalition of unemployed nurses disappointed in...bullet
7 Anas Exposé ECOWAS court places injunction against...bullet
8 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed...bullet
9 In Kwabenya Police arrest five Nigerian armed robbers;...bullet
10 In Northern Region Irate youth kill and share 2 Mole...bullet

Related Articles

Corruption Money laundering, fraud charged against Dr Stephen Opuni
Corruption Former COCOBOD CEO faces 27 charges for causing financial loss
Cocoa Exports Japan did not reject Ghana’s cocoa – COCOBOD
Branding COCOBOD CEO branded chocolates on 60th birthday goes viral
Allegations Mahama's Bole COCOBOD guest house costs GHC8 million
Greener Pastures Ghanaians win US Visa lottery than any other country
Defamation Embattled former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni sues Lil Win
Corruption Charges EOCO freezes Opuni's account again
Corruption Trial Accra High Court orders gov't to unfreeze Dr. Opuni's account
Corruption Charges Attorney General blocks Opuni's motion to access documents

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
7 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence...bullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet
10 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet

Local

May Day Mahama salutes 'gallant' Ghanaian workers
Employment Module 80,000 non-graduates to be employed through YEA
Cpl Duku
Tragedy Policeman killed by robbers in Tarkwa
HIV/AIDS Treatment Aids Commission to begin door-to-door HIV testing