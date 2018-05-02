COCOBOD workers demand immediate removal of Board Chairman

news

Workers of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) are demanding the immediate removal of Board Chairman Hackman Owusu-Agyeman.

The staff accused him of overthrowing the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Joseph Boahen Aidoo.

They accused him of bad industrial relations practices and poor management stating that he doesn't have the welfare of the staff at heart.

Chairman of COCOBOD workers union at Kaase Inland Port at Kumasi in the Ashanti region, Richard Akomea, in an interview with Accra-based Class FM, said Owusu-Agyeman does not listen to the concerns of workers despite overthrowing the Chief Executive Officer.

The aggrieved workers during the May Day parade in Kumasi displayed placards with inscriptions such as 'Remove Board Chair', 'Mr President, who is in charge of Cocobod; CEO or Bard Chairman?' among others.

Richard Akomea speaking on the welfare of the workers said "We’re demanding the removal of Hackman Owusu-Agyeman as Board Chairman. Any good thing that is coming to staff, he says no. We want to tell him that we deserve whatever we’re taking; therefore, our due must be given to us. We want to tell government we also voted to bring them to power, so, if he [Nana Addo] refuses to listen to us, we'll also tell him our story."

He noted that for the past three years, salaries of the staff have not been increased calling on the President to intervene.

"We want the president who is the first gentleman of this land to be aware of what is happening in COCOBOD now. Again, we also want the president to know that for the past three years, our salaries have not been increased and that one is also affecting us because the economy as it stands now, there is nowhere in this world that workers will work for three consecutive years without increment, so, we’re calling on the president to as a matter of urgency call for negotiation so that our salaries will be increased," he added.