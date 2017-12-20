Home > News > Local >

Gang-rape :  Three gang-rape suspects to spend X-mas in police cell


They were remanded by an Asokwa District court presided by his Lorship Peter Oppong-Boahen.

The three juveniles who were picked up by the police for their alleged involvement in the gang-rape video that went viral on social media have been remanded into police custody.

The suspects will re-appear in court on Wednesday, December 27.

The three were arrested after the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service launched an investigations into the matter.

They were among seven teenagers who were seen on video gang-raping another teenager at Bantama in Kumasi last Friday.

The police are also on the heels of four other teenagers whose identities are known but who have gone into hiding.

The seven suspects attend either senior high or junior high schools at Bantama.

Their names and those of their schools are being withheld for security reasons.

