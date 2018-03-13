Hajj pilgrims to pay GHC 15,000 - I.C Quaye

news

The Chairman of the National Hajj Board, Sheikh Ibrahim Cudjoe Quaye has said pilgrimage to holy land of Mecca will cost Muslims GHC 15,000 this year.

He said, the ideal cost should have been GHS19,500 but stated that government will absorb the difference as part of efforts to support Muslim pilgrims.

Muslims across the world make that mandatory pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj as instructed by the holy prophet Muhammed.

READ ALSO: Monies paid by last year's unsuccessful Hajj pilgrims nowhere to be found

I.C Quaye said he deadline for payment is 30 June 2018, adding that the board shall not countenance any form of delay in payment.

He further said security will be enforced to deal with intruders who may want to use the backdoor to make the pilgrim.