Hajj pilgrims to pay GHC 15,000 - I.C Quaye


Mecca Hajj pilgrims to pay GHC 15,000 - I.C Quaye

He said, the ideal cost should have been GHS19,500 but stated that government will absorb the difference as part of efforts to support Muslim pilgrims.

  • Published:
Sheik I.C Quaye play

Sheik I.C Quaye
The Chairman of the National Hajj Board, Sheikh Ibrahim Cudjoe Quaye has said pilgrimage to holy land of Mecca will cost Muslims GHC 15,000 this year.

Muslims across the world make that mandatory pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj as instructed by the holy prophet Muhammed.

I.C Quaye said he deadline for payment is 30 June 2018, adding that the board shall not countenance any form of delay in payment.

He further said security will be enforced to deal with intruders who may want to use the backdoor to make the pilgrim.

