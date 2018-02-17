Home > News > Local >

"I won’t cheat no more": Facebook user makes boyfriend write


Hilarious Facebook user makes cheating boyfriend write: "I won’t cheat no more" two hundred and forty times

She made his cheating boyfriend write "I won’t cheat no more" 240 times, took a video of him and published it on Facebook.

People in relationship have their own unique ways of dealing with cheating.

Most often than not, the cheated partner turns to call off the relation.

But a Facebook user, Darniesha Shereese, has done the unusual when she found out that his boyfriend was cheating on her.

Not only was her style unusual, it was also hilarious.

What did she do?

As at the time of going to press, the video had been viewed over 1million times with over 4,000 comments.

In the comments, one user said: "Writing that down several times won’t stop him from cheating. Only punishment you can give him is LEAVING sis. Dump his sorry ass."

Another wrote: "And after he's done writing lines, he's gonna take those achy hands and drive right back to his side chick's house.  'I want cheat no more.' Tf kinda shit is that."

"Every body saying leave but all the men in the world cheat at least I once I know mine did I took his v card he took mine I'll be damned if I start over and over again because of one mistake men really don't care about a fling like the flings think...now I don't get cheated on and it's been 9 years so far I refused to start over with the next that gonna do the same thing when my man pay all the bills I think tf not I hate change," another user wrote.

