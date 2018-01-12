news

The Ministry of Trade and Industry is set to appear before Parliament’s Investigative Commtee on Friday, January 12, 2018, as a probe into alleged extortion of expatriate businessmen continues.

READ ALSO:

The Trade Ministry has been in the firing line in recent weeks following allegations by the Minority that the Ministry charged between $25,000 and $100,000 in order to allow expat businessmen sit beside President Akufo-Addo at the recent event.

Following a successful hosting of the Ghana Excellency Business Awards (GEBA), the event was hit by controversy with the Ministry being accused of illegally taking monies from expats.

The Trade Ministry was later cleared by the Presidency after sector minister Alan Kyerematen was summoned by the President to explain what truly transpired.

However, the Minority would not let it pass and filed a motion through its chief whip, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak-Muntaka, calling for the ministry to be investigated.

READ ALSO:

A five-member committee was subsequently put together to get to the bottom of the matter.

The committee started its sitting on Thursday, with Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mohammed, appearing before them as a witness.

It is now the turn of the Trade Ministry to appear before Parliament’s Investigative Committee to defend their case as well.

Sector minister, Alan Kyerematen is expected to appear before the committee on Friday as investigation into the controversial saga continue.