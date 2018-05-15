Home > News > Local >

Mob attacks police station, frees 4 suspects in Brong Ahafo


Reports also indicate that after the attack the irate youth have also kidnapped two community police officers in the area.

  Published:
A police station at Akyeremade in the Sene West District in the Brong Ahafo Region was invaded by some residents of the  town to free suspects.

They allegedly beat up of officers present at the police station and freed four of the prisoners.

Reports say some residents of Akyeremade a fortnight ago attacked some Sisala indigenes in the area and burnt over 200 bags of their charcoal after which the case was reported to the Police.

The Police subsequently went to the area last week Tuesday and arrested four suspects namely; Akwasi Kuma, Kofi Dengal, Osei Kwadwo and Nana Asempa who is the Chief of the Town.Some residents of Akyeremade in the Sene West District of the Brong Ahafo region have invaded the district police headquarters at Kwame Danso allegedly beating up officers and freeing four suspects in custody.

The residents reportedly loaded themselves in three trucks, fully armed and attacked the Police station in the area beating up some Police officers on duty and setting their arrested colleagues free.

