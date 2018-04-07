Home > News > Local >

More demo to hit Akufo-Addo over US military deal


US Troops More demo to hit Akufo-Addo over US military deal

The interparty coalition, which is organising opposition voices against the deal, accused the president of seeking to win the debate on the matter through fearmongering.

Opponents of the Ghana-US military cooperation deal say they will organise more demonstrations against the agreement after president Nana Akufo-Addo address the nation on the matter.

READ MORE: Where is Akufo-Addo? President silent as US military deal divides nation

It convener, who also doubles as the chairman of the People’s National Convention, Bernard Mornah, said they are left with no choice but to continue protesting against the deal.

The military agreement gives the "unimpeded access" to Unites States military, runways and communications.

At a news conference, he said: "The shambolic national address leaves with no choice but to continue our campaign of demonstrations."

“We cherish our sovereignty and will jealously guard it."

President Akufo-Addo on Thursday took swipe at "leading political actors" of deceiving Ghanaians on the matter.

Sounding angry at times during his address, he called them "reckless self-seekers" who are bent on destabilising the country.

READ MORE:  Here are the top 7 placards against Nana Addo at the US military base demo

He assured in his address that Ghana will not give the US a military base despite the latter having "unimpeded access" to agreed facilities in the deal.

