Photo :  Mysterious stone with cross design discovered at Gomoa Ojobi


The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Ablema Afeku, visited the site to inspect the 'miracle' and said the ministry would deploy technical experts to examine the formation of the granite stone for further study and action.

  • Published:
El Aridi Choaki Youssef explaining a point to Mrs Catherine Abelema Afeku, Tourism Minister play
The Quarry Operations Manager of Sarcon Quarry Ltd El Aridi Choaki  Youssef has discovered a granite stone with a design of a cross and three lines of ropes at Gomoa-Ojobi in the Central Region.

Mr Choaki discovered what he described as a miracle in November 2017 during a process of breaking the rock with machines.

He narrated that in the process of breaking the stone, a greater force pushed him.

Although the machine was used for the cutting of the rock, he said the particular stone would not break and, therefore, he had to use his manpower to remove the stones from the area.

He said he knows little about Christ and miracles but he believes this is an act of God.

“I do not have much knowledge about the Christian religion, but what I can say to Ghana and the world at large is that we need to wake up again to know exactly where we are going and this is a good sign for Ghana. What we found in November was a big miracle. God has really blessed Ghana.”

The black and white granite stone, with the brown and red cross colour, releases fragrance when water is poured on the cross.

Subsequently, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Catherine Ablema Afeku, visited the site to inspect the ‘miracle’.

She said the ministry would deploy technical experts, including archaeologists and a geologist, to examine the formation of the granite stone for further study and action.

She said the ministry will prepare a suitable site for the stone. She intimated that the site, when completed, can serve as a tourist attraction and a pilgrimage centre.

“We would like to lift it from here, prepare a suitable and decorated place for it, while we provide visitors information, including the time it was discovered, how long it has been and other vital information for tourists.”

“If the stone is well kept, it will generate a lot of tourist activities for the country. It is exciting, knowing that people who want to go to Calvary to pray can come here to pray; wherever two or more people are gathered, God is there with them. I am also excited that this is happening at the time that we are celebrating the birth of Christ, and we are grateful that the discoverer did not destroy it,” she added.

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

