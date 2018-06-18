Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Photos of Okyenhene, Asantehene with Nana Addo


Manhyia Palace Photos of Okyenhene, Asantehene with Nana Addo

It was a night the custodians of tradition and custom, dropped their cloth to wear tuxedos.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The perceived rancour between the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, gave way to affection and goodwill when the two traditional rulers had some historic engagements in Kumasi over the weekend.

At the Manhyia Palace on Saturday, June 16, 2018, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo interacted with the two, ahead of the Head of State International Golf Invitational Tournament Awards Dinner.

It was a sight to behold when the two traditional rulers stormed the Kumasi Royal Golf Club, holding hands, for the historic tee off.

play

 

READ MORE: Otumfuo, Okyehene take 'rivalry' to the golf course

They arrived together in Otumfuo's sleek limousine and proceeded to the course, where they hugged each other and laughed before teeing off, to spontaneous applause from the gathering.

It was a night the custodians of tradition and custom, dropped their cloth to wear tuxedos.

play

 

The wife of the Asantehene, Lady Julia Osei Tutu joined by the Juabenhene, Nana Otuo Serebour who is also chairman of the Council of State in the pose of President Akufo-Addo, Okyenhene and the Asantehene.

Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the Okyenhene, was also on hand to support the cause for golf development in the country.

READ MORE: Okyenhene escapes near-fatal car crash at Ankaase

play

 

Recently, the Asantehene accused some government officials, believed to be Akyems, of leading a crusade to bring the Golden Stool into disrepute.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Tragedy: 3 perish in accident at Suhum [Photos] Tragedy 3 perish in accident at Suhum [Photos]
Assault: 22-year-old girl battles to survive after Police brutality Assault 22-year-old girl battles to survive after Police brutality
Don’t hide behind religion and be lazy – Nana Addo to church leaders Don’t hide behind religion and be lazy – Nana Addo to church leaders
Okyenhene escapes near-fatal car crash at Ankaase Okyenhene escapes near-fatal car crash at Ankaase
National Identification Authority: NDC MPs rescind decision to sue NIA over Ghana Card National Identification Authority NDC MPs rescind decision to sue NIA over Ghana Card
Mrs. Christine-Marie Nyantakyi: Kwesi Nyantakyi's wife makes massive donation to orphanage Mrs. Christine-Marie Nyantakyi Kwesi Nyantakyi's wife makes massive donation to orphanage

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose #12: We’ll never ever beg Agyapong – Kweku Baako Anas Expose #12 We’ll never ever beg Agyapong – Kweku Baako
Local News: Stop preaching in buses – Titus Glover Local News Stop preaching in buses – Titus Glover
Divorce: Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithur Divorce Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithur



Top Articles

1 National Identification Authority NDC MPs rescind decision to sue NIA...bullet
2 In Sunyani Speeding truck kills pregnant woman, 3 others at food jointbullet
3 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
4 Security Fake army captain arrestedbullet
5 NDC Party Anita De-Sosoo is a "crook"- Rawlings boomsbullet
6 Okyenhene escapes near-fatal car crash at Ankaasebullet
7 National Identification Authority NIA denies it has issued...bullet
8 Eid al-Fitr Mahama greets Muslimsbullet
9 #Number12 We didn’t entrap Nyantakyi to get him...bullet
10 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet

Related Articles

NDC Party 'Unity Walk' was a thorn in the flesh of NPP gov't- Kojo Bonsu
NPP Government Kennedy Agyapong's wife is board chair of Ghana Shippers Authority
Issues "Petty and ridiculous:" gov't bashed for suspending presidential staffer
Security Fake army captain arrested
Eid al-Fitr Mahama greets Muslims
Ramadan Festival Dr. Bawumia wishes fellow Muslims happy Eid Mubarak
#Number12 We didn’t entrap Nyantakyi to get him implicated – Anas
#Numer12 Anas denies entrapping Nyantakyi to implicate himself
Anas Aremeyaw Anas I’m open to critical scrutiny – Investigative Journalist
No Bed Syndrome Dr Anyah accuses Health Ministry of 'squandering' $55m

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
3 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
4 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
8 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet
9 Local News Ghana Police To Hold Special Prayers Against...bullet
10 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet

Local

NDC Party 'Unity Walk' was a thorn in the flesh of NPP gov't- Kojo Bonsu
Number 12 PPP blasts gov't for dissolving GFA without consulting clubs
NPP Government Kennedy Agyapong's wife is board chair of Ghana Shippers Authority
Issues "Petty and ridiculous:" gov't bashed for suspending presidential staffer