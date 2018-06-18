Photos of Okyenhene, Asantehene with Nana Addo

news

The perceived rancour between the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, gave way to affection and goodwill when the two traditional rulers had some historic engagements in Kumasi over the weekend.

At the Manhyia Palace on Saturday, June 16, 2018, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo interacted with the two, ahead of the Head of State International Golf Invitational Tournament Awards Dinner.

It was a sight to behold when the two traditional rulers stormed the Kumasi Royal Golf Club, holding hands, for the historic tee off.

They arrived together in Otumfuo's sleek limousine and proceeded to the course, where they hugged each other and laughed before teeing off, to spontaneous applause from the gathering.

It was a night the custodians of tradition and custom, dropped their cloth to wear tuxedos.

The wife of the Asantehene, Lady Julia Osei Tutu joined by the Juabenhene, Nana Otuo Serebour who is also chairman of the Council of State in the pose of President Akufo-Addo, Okyenhene and the Asantehene.

Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the Okyenhene, was also on hand to support the cause for golf development in the country.

Recently, the Asantehene accused some government officials, believed to be Akyems, of leading a crusade to bring the Golden Stool into disrepute.