Police officers involved must be fired – Ex-Police Boss

A former Commanding Officer of the Formed Police Unit of the Ghana Police Service Chief Superintendent (Rtd) Hamza Yakubu has said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) must dismiss the Ghanaian peacekeepers accused of sexual abuse.

Chief Supt Yakubu told Accra-based Citi FM that the sex scandal can be attributed to poor leadership. He added that such grievous acts must not be condoned.

“I’ll highly commend the police administration if they are fired. This is a major offence… I think that such people should be fired. They should be fired entirely.”

“What went wrong, I’ll attribute it to weak leadership. Did this matter just occur in a day? I don’t believe so and I think there was a series of it… it means that there might have been a build-up to all these things,” he told Accra-based Starr FM.

“What we don’t know is that were there any indication that these people were misconducting themselves and if so what did leadership on the ground do?” he added.

His comments come after Ghana’s 46-member team to South Sudan has been recalled as investigations are conducted into the allegations of sexual abuse by the contingent.

A statement from UN said “The information received indicates that some members of the FPU (Formed Police Unit) allegedly engaged in transactional sex. This is a clear breach of the U.N. and UNMISS Code of Conduct which prohibits sexual relationships with vulnerable individuals, including all beneficiaries of assistance.”

“UNMISS has informed U.N. headquarters in New York of the allegations, which in turn notified the Member State that the matter was being investigated by the United Nations. There is no indication that this behaviour is more widespread within the Mission,” it added.