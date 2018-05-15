news

A police officer Corporal Seidu Yahaya Gasty accused of robbery and his accomplice Seth Kponyo Dodzi today broke down in tears when they failed to get a bail.

The two accused persons who were confident on securing a bail, had their application turned down for the third time a circuit in Koforidua.

They are facing charges of conspiracy to commit crime, robbery and attempting to commit murder.

They have since pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Corporal Seidu Yahaya who is with the Akuse Police Division is standing trial for allegedly robbing the Okwenya Shell filling station in the lower Manya Krobo Municipality a month ago along side his accomplice.

The two are reported to have on March 26, together with 5 other suspects currently on the run attacked 2 security guards on duty at the shell filling station and made away with GH¢37,851.

They are also alleged to have subjected their victims to severe beatings and later inflicted machete and gun wounds on them.