Suspect's confession on murder of JB Danquah "total rubbish" -Baako


Suspect's confession on murder of JB Danquah "total rubbish" -Baako

JB Danquah, who until his murder, was the NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North, was stabbed to death on Tuesday, February 9, 2016, at his Shiashie residence in Accra.

Vincent Bossu (Left) and Daniel Asiedu play Vincent Bossu and Daniel Asiedu, prime suspect.
Veteran journalist Kweku Baako has described the confession of the prime suspect in the murder of Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, Daniel Asiedu, that he was contracted by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to murder the late MP as "total rubbish."

READ MORE: NPP contracted me to kill J.B Danquah - Suspect confesses

JB Danquah, who until his murder, was the NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North, was stabbed to death on Tuesday, February 9, 2016, at his Shiashie residence in Accra.

Asiedu voluntarily confessed in court last week that he was contracted by some personalities  within the governing NPP to kill the former MP for the Abuakwa North constituency.

According to him, the said person after his arrest urged him to accuse certain persons within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of contracting him.

Daniel Asiedu added that the said  NPP officials later promised to release him when they win power in the 2016 general elections but have failed to fulfill their promise.

But speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile Saturday, Mr Baako said he would have ignored the confession but for the fact that it was said in court.

Multiple media reports also suggest the suspect has the penchant of making wild claims in court.

“But for the fact that this was said in court, I would have ignored it with contempt. It appears to me to be total rubbish but because it was said in court, I am not going to run away from it,” he said.

READ MORE: Pathologist finally presents late MP's autopsy report

He went on to suggest that the suspect may have received some coaching in prison on how to exonerate himself.

"In prison, some sort of coaching goes on there,” he said, adding “they also listen to the news, they read newspapers, they hear all sorts of things and they have friends there…very organised convicts who have been there for years.

“Some of them are better than lawyers and judges, they know the judicial system… they listen to things going on and they try to weave it into their system,” he added.

