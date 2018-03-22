Unilever to sensitize over 10million Ghanaians on oral health

news

As part of efforts to caring for the oral needs of Ghanaians, Unilever Ghana has embarked on a sensitization Program with hopes of reaching over 10 millions Ghanaians.

This move was disclosed to the press at the commemoration of the 2018 world oral health day in Ghana organized by Unilever Ghana.

The event was themed “say ahh, think mouth, think health.”

Speaking at the event the managing director of Unilever Ghana Yeo Ziobieton bemoaned the scary global statistics on oral health.

According to him, tooth decay is still the world’s most widespread chronic disease, affecting at least 6 in 10 children and almost every adult.

“The situation in Ghana is not different. Plaque, decayed teeth, missing teeth, stained teeth and bad breath are chronic nd widespread in Ghana.”

In Ghana, tooth decay continues to affect 9 in 10 children and 10 in 10 adults, he added.

Mr. Ziobeton further says despite the commendable efforts from the vibrant Dental association, oral health is compounded by the current dentist to population ratio of 1: 150,000.

The Unilever Ghana oral health event included a mass brushing of teeth featuring 3,000 school children and a 75 million smiles photoshoot. The 75 million represented the number of children that Unilever through Pepsodent has reached with the school programs over the past 25 years.