'Unity Walk' was a thorn in the flesh of NPP gov't- Kojo Bonsu

Organisers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Unity Walk say the exercise was a success and have concluded that it was a problem for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a statement issued by one of the lead organisers, Kojo Bonsu, said it was a "thorn in the flesh of the NPP government."

“We also realised the walk has really been a thorn in the flesh of the NPP government,” said lead organiser, the statement from the former Mayor of Kumasi said.

He also expressed appreciation to all "members of the party in all the 10 regions for their sacrifices and dedicated service which despite all the criticisms made the program very successful."

He continued: “We also thank the former President John Dramani Mahama, former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur and all former appointees for making themselves available to see the success of the program.



“All Presidential hopefuls are not left out as well as the grassroots which are the power house of our party. Our communicators at all levels as well as members of all social media platforms who did their best to promote the program,” he acknowledged.

Also charged the leadership of the NDC in the constituencies to replicate the exercise "at all our branches, zones and constituencies replicate the unity walk to continue energising the grassroots while we warm up for the battle in 2020,” he rallied party followers."

The Unity Walk was staged in all 10 regions as part of moves to unite NDC members after losing the 2016 election.

The NDC lead by former President John Mahama lost by more than a million votes, making the ex-president the first sitting president in Ghana to lose a re-election bid.