Zoomlion-YEA saga is daylight robbery - Minister


Zoomlion-YEA saga is daylight robbery - Minister

Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Justin Koduah, said the current arrangement with Zoomlion was not satisfactory.

  Published:
Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful
Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has chided the erstwhile management of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) over their inability to hold records of their engagement with environmental sanitation services company.

YEA has revealed that it would take on new service providers to handle its Youth in Sanitation Module when the government’s contract with Zoomlion, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies expires in June this year.

Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Justin Koduah, said the current arrangement with Zoomlion was not satisfactory.

Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Justin Koduah

Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Justin Koduah

 

According to him, YEA intends therefore to sever relations with Zoomlion, during which time the agency would critically have completed structures in positioning the YEA as a state institution of merit insofar as employment generation is concerned in line with the government’s agricultural and industrialization programmes.

In giving a summary of reasons for the intended disengagement, he stated for instance that "the previous arrangements where beneficiaries take GHC100 each whiles Zoomlion takes GH¢400 as management fees is an affront to Beneficiaries on the programme."

Ursula Owusu speaking on the development, she said steps must be taken to sanitize the Youth Employment Agency which include closure of the sanitation module with Zoomlion.

She said it is "naked robbery" on the part of both the past leaders of the Agency and Zoomlion company to transact business which involves state funds without records to prove the payment.

play

 

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful advised the management of YEA to safeguard the financial purse in order not to waste the nation's money.

"The money squandered has been squandered. We should safeguard the remainder because it’s naked robbery…It is rotten to the core," she said on Accra-based Peace FM.

