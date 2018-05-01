Home > News > Politics >

13 NDC executives resign


Confusion 13 NDC executives resign

Henry Boakye Yiadom said they are being accused falsely and threatened with suspension after sacrificing themselves for the party.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

About thirteen (13) Executive members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Akwatia constituency in the Eastern Region have resigned from their various positions with immediate effect.

They resigned citing unfair treatment by former Member of Parliament for the area, Baba Jamal and the party's National Vice Chairperson, Anita De Sooso.

Constituency vice chairman, Henry Boakye Yiadom said they are being accused falsely and threatened with suspension after sacrificing themselves for the party over the years.

play

 

READ MORE: NDC responds to branch elections rigging claims by Rawlings

Their decision follows disagreement between them and Anita De Sooso at a meeting to be resolved surrounding the party's branch elections in the constituency.

Babal Jamal and some followers, petitioned the party to suspend the constituency executives, accusing them of contributing to his defeat during the 2016 general elections.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Politics: Mahama condemns Amewu for describing him as a "conman" Politics Mahama condemns Amewu for describing him as a "conman"
Legal Battle: Opuni sues EOCO for freezing his account again Legal Battle Opuni sues EOCO for freezing his account again
Illegal Mining: Amewu calls out Mahama, says he is a conman Illegal Mining Amewu calls out Mahama, says he is a conman
Corruption Trial: Opuni's case adjourned to June 11 Corruption Trial Opuni's case adjourned to June 11
Founder: Rawlings weeps for NDC Founder Rawlings weeps for NDC
Shots Fired: Asiedu Nketia is a comedian - NPP man Shots Fired Asiedu Nketia is a comedian - NPP man

Recommended Videos

Politics: I have the solution to homosexuality in Ghana - Akua Donkor Politics I have the solution to homosexuality in Ghana - Akua Donkor
Rent Control: Parliament to pass new rent law, era of two years advance over Rent Control Parliament to pass new rent law, era of two years advance over
Security Analyst: Ghana-US military deal has exposed us to terrorism Security Analyst Ghana-US military deal has exposed us to terrorism



Top Articles

1 Tiger Eye PI Anas premiers new exposé on June 6 to shame top...bullet
2 Politics Mahama condemns Amewu for describing him as a "conman"bullet
3 Victory Nobody funded my campaign - NPP Northern Regional Chairman electbullet
4 Politics NDC forms dreaded vigilante group: The Hawksbullet
5 Political Colours I'm a CPP member - Archbishop Duncan Williams...bullet
6 NDC Primaries NDC responds to branch elections rigging claims...bullet
7 Power Tussle Stop the galamsey propaganda - Amewu to Mahamabullet
8 Mining Mahama criticises government fight against illegal...bullet
9 NPP Primaries Social media trolls Bugri Naabu over...bullet
10 Unity Walk Akufo-Addo has approved gay marriage -...bullet

Related Articles

Politics Mahama condemns Amewu for describing him as a "conman"
Founder Rawlings weeps for NDC
Shots Fired Asiedu Nketia is a comedian - NPP man
Power Tussle Stop the galamsey propaganda - Amewu to Mahama
Political Colours I'm a CPP member - Archbishop Duncan Williams reveals
Security Concerns I don't know NDC vigilante group 'The Hawks' - Asiedu Nketia
Gargantuan Promises Nana Addo deceived Ghanaians - Mahama
NPP Government I speak for Akufo-Addo; not Arhin - Mustapha Hamid
NDC Primaries NDC responds to branch elections rigging claims by Rawlings
Illegal Mining Mahama is criticised for pro-galamsey remarks

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
3 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
4 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]bullet
5 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
10 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet

Politics

NDC vigilante group 'The Hawks'
Security Concerns I don't know NDC vigilante group 'The Hawks' - Asiedu Nketia
Mahama and Nana Addo
Gargantuan Promises Nana Addo deceived Ghanaians - Mahama
NPP Government I speak for Akufo-Addo; not Arhin - Mustapha Hamid
Illegal Mining Mahama is criticised for pro-galamsey remarks