13 NDC executives resign

About thirteen (13) Executive members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Akwatia constituency in the Eastern Region have resigned from their various positions with immediate effect.

They resigned citing unfair treatment by former Member of Parliament for the area, Baba Jamal and the party's National Vice Chairperson, Anita De Sooso.

Constituency vice chairman, Henry Boakye Yiadom said they are being accused falsely and threatened with suspension after sacrificing themselves for the party over the years.

Their decision follows disagreement between them and Anita De Sooso at a meeting to be resolved surrounding the party's branch elections in the constituency.

Babal Jamal and some followers, petitioned the party to suspend the constituency executives, accusing them of contributing to his defeat during the 2016 general elections.