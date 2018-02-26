news

The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker, has lauded Ghana’s decision to introduce the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

According to him, the appointment of the Special Prosecutor should help Ghana curb or reduce corruption.

President Akufo-Addo last week swore-in Martin Amidu as Ghana’s first-ever Special Prosecutor after a unanimous approval by Parliament’s vetting committee.

The former Attorney-General is expected to take on all government and public officials, both former and present, who have one way or the way looted the state purse.

The UK High Commissioner believes the operations of the Special Prosecutor should help better the performance of Ghana on the Corruption Index.

“I think the appointment of the Special Prosecutor is an important step…the next piece is to make sure he follows through and delivers on his mandate,” Mr. Walker told Accra-based Joy FM.

He noted that “the biggest antidote to corruption is transparency and clarity of process”, but said the country could win the fight against corruption if there is a collaborative effort from everyone.

According to him, the Special Prosecutor will only succeed if he is given the needed support from government, opposition parties and Civil Society Groups.

“I hope the government, the opposition and Civil Society Groups (CSOs) give him the chance to succeed,” Mr. Walker added.