According to him, he has kept mute due to the lies being peddled by some members of the NDC about his family which makes it difficult for him to believe the issues being raised by them against the incumbent government.
Speaking at the June 4 uprising commemoration at Madina in the Greater Accra region, he indicated that various corruption scandals about the Akufo-Addo led government could be lies made up by some NDC members.
He stated that this is because of the lies that are regularly peddled about him and his wife by these persons within the NDC.
"When you say I don’t criticise Nana Addo or the things he does, to be quite honest I don’t know what to believe or to disbelieve because I know some of the things our people say about Martin Amidu, my wife and myself are false," he added.