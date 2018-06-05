Home > News > Politics >

I don't criticise Nana Addo because NDC members are liars - Rawlings


NPP Government I don't criticise Nana Addo because NDC members are liars - Rawlings

According to Rawlings, he has kept mute due to the lies being peddled by some members of the NDC about his family.

  Published:
Jerry John Rawlings with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

Jerry John Rawlings with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Former President Jerry John Rawlings is blaming members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for his conspicuous silence at the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, he has kept mute due to the lies being peddled by some members of the NDC about his family which makes it difficult for him to believe the issues being raised by them against the incumbent government.

READ MORE: Rawlings teases Anita Desosoo to stop bleaching

Speaking at the June 4 uprising commemoration at Madina in the Greater Accra region, he indicated that various corruption scandals about the Akufo-Addo led government could be lies made up by some NDC members.

He stated that this is because of the lies that are regularly peddled about him and his wife by these persons within the NDC.

"Some of the little ones are so vicious with their mouths…the kind of sins and nasty evil things that they do but turn around and insult people like Martin Amidu, like my wife, like myself and I wonder if that is my wife they are talking about, I wonder if that is me.

READ ALSO: NDC's departure from core values caused their defeat - Former MP

"When you say I don’t criticise Nana Addo or the things he does, to be quite honest I don’t know what to believe or to disbelieve because I know some of the things our people say about Martin Amidu, my wife and myself are false," he added.

