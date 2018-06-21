Pulse.com.gh logo
J.B Danquah 'killer's confessions useless - Kweku Baako


J.B Danquah 'killer's confessions useless - Kweku Baako

According to Kweku Baako, the confession of the suspect [Daniel Aseidu], was "very useless".

Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako play

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako has described as "useless and complete rubbish" the confession by Daniel Asiedu, the prime suspect accused of killing Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North, who has threatened to name people who he alleges contracted him to murder the late MP.

Speaking on Metro TV, he said the claims by Asiedu also known as 'Sexy Dondon' must be "subjected to verification and thrown into the dustbin".

READ MORE: NPP contracted me to kill J.B Danquah - Suspect confesses

The accused who voluntarily made the confession at the district court on Wednesday, June 20, said he was contracted by some personalities  within the New Patriotic Party NPP to kill the former MP for the Abuakwa North constituency.

According to him, the said person after his arrest urged him to accuse certain persons within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of contracting him.

play

 

Daniel Asiedu added that the said  NPP officials later promised to release him when they win power in the 2016 general elections but have failed to fulfill their promise.

The accused Daniel Asiedu and one other person Vincent Bosso, have been charged with murder and abetment of the murder of the late MP.

READ MORE: Pathologist finally presents late MP's autopsy report

J.B Danquah Adu was stabbed to death on the night of Tuesday, February 9, 2016, at his Shiashie residence in Accra.

The prime suspect, Daniel Asiedu was arrested two days after the incident.

The case has been adjourned to the 26th of July 2018.

 

