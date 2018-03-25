Kofi Adams savagely mocks gov't over UG staff salaries delay

news

The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, has mercilessly roasted government over its inability to pay the March salaries of University of Ghana staff.

The NDC organised blasted government following a leaked memo explaining to the university staff why their January and February salaries had delayed. The memo also stated clearly the university will not be able to pay the March salaries of staff.

READ MORE: No money to pay March salaries -UG tells staff

The memo, signed by the Registrar of the University of Ghana, Mercy Haizel-Ashia said the university community is informed that “processing and release of the compensation subvention for January and February has been delayed.”

"Therefore," the memo continued: "payment for March 2018, salaries cannot be made as scheduled.

"It is not possible to borrow for a third month to pay salaries," the memo noted.

Reacting to the news, Mr Adams told Tertiary Education Institution Network (TEIN) of the Koforidua Technical University in the Eastern Region that in the entire eight (8) years of the NDC administration, salaries of university staff were never delayed.

He said: "In the entire 8 years that we were in government from 7th January 2009 to 6th January 2017, there was not a period that a University reported that it could not pay its workers.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo to make Ghana world-class centre for skills development

"In less than 2 years of a government that described itself as so competent with so many appointees managing the education sector, which we don’t know who is really in charge; whether it is Napo or Prof. Yankah or the numerous deputies, we don’t know who is actually in Charge.

"But with all these huge numbers we are having reports that workers in our tertiary institutions are not getting their salaries or cheques bouncing.”