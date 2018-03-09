Nana Addo jets off to India for ISA summit

news

President Akufo-Addo has jetted off to India to attend the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Summit.

The President left Ghana on Thursday, March 8, 2017, after receiving an invitation from the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron.

The summit will be held in the Indian capital, New Delhi, with about 25 Heads of State and Government officials, expected to be present.

Key among the issues to be discussed is solar energy production and sustainability, as well as how to make it affordable for all countries.

The summit is aimed at achieving “the common goals of increasing the use of solar energy in meeting the energy needs of ISA member countries in a safe, convenient, affordable, equitable and sustainable manner.”

Also, the “New Delhi Declaration” is expected to be signed – a move geared towards prioritizing solar energy and ensuring “power for all”.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to also take advantage of the summit to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over other key matters of bilateral trade.

A statement signed by Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said the President will return from the trip on Monday, 12th March, 2018.

Vice-President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will step in for the time being as acting-President, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution.