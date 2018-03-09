Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo jets off to India for ISA summit


Presidency Nana Addo jets off to India for ISA summit

The President left Ghana on Thursday, March 8, 2017, for the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Summit.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Akufo-Addo has jetted off to India to attend the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Summit.

The President left Ghana on Thursday, March 8, 2017, after receiving an invitation from the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron.

READ ALSO: #IWD2018: Respect the rights of women – POWA

The summit will be held in the Indian capital, New Delhi, with about 25 Heads of State and Government officials, expected to be present.

Key among the issues to be discussed is solar energy production and sustainability, as well as how to make it affordable for all countries.

The summit is aimed at achieving “the common goals of increasing the use of solar energy in meeting the energy needs of ISA member countries in a safe, convenient, affordable, equitable and sustainable manner.”

Also, the “New Delhi Declaration” is expected to be signed – a move geared towards prioritizing solar energy and ensuring “power for all”.

READ ALSO: Crime: 7 Ghanaians indicted for money laundering in the US

President Akufo-Addo is expected to also take advantage of the summit to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over other key matters of bilateral trade.

A statement signed by Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said the President will return from the trip on Monday, 12th March, 2018.

Vice-President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will step in for the time being as acting-President, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Nima Flagstaff House: Shop owners near Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence asked to vacate Nima Flagstaff House Shop owners near Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence asked to vacate
Prophecies: Some people are scheming to assassinate Akufo-Addo - Owusu Bempah Prophecies Some people are scheming to assassinate Akufo-Addo - Owusu Bempah
Heiko Maas: German justice minister to become foreign minister: reports Heiko Maas German justice minister to become foreign minister: reports
Religion: Ghana can't develop with prayers and 'tongues' - Ken Agyapong Religion Ghana can't develop with prayers and 'tongues' - Ken Agyapong
Disagreement: Minority slams 'partial' Speaker of Parliament again Disagreement Minority slams 'partial' Speaker of Parliament again
Observer Mission: Mahama saves nasty situation in Sierra Leone Observer Mission Mahama saves nasty situation in Sierra Leone

Recommended Videos

International Women's Day: 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics International Women's Day 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics
Ghana @ 61: Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption Ghana @ 61 Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption
Mo Ibrahim: "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President" Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"



Top Articles

1 Observer Mission Mahama saves nasty situation in Sierra Leonebullet
2 Ghana@61 Twitter shreds Buhari to pieces after promise to help Ghana...bullet
3 Immigrants 151 Ghanaian immigrants in Libya set to return homebullet
4 Corruption War Buhari attacked for promising to help Ghana fight...bullet
5 March 6 Ghana marks 61st Independence Day todaybullet
6 Religion Ghana can't develop with prayers and 'tongues' - Ken...bullet
7 Diamond Jubilee Lack of funds caused us to abandon Ghana@60...bullet
8 In Western Region DCE collapses at Independence...bullet
9 Photos Former Tema West MP Naa Torshie Addo ties the knotbullet
10 Democracy You are crazy if you vote for old men as...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
3 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
4 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition -...bullet
5 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
8 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
9 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
10 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll...bullet

Politics

Hassan Ayariga
61 Years Independence Day celebration is a waste of time - Ayariga
Peace Talks Akufo-Addo meets Togolese opposition leaders in Accra today
Obiri Boahen
Leaked Tape Obiri Boahen faces NPP Steering Committee today
Corruption Fight Expect more prosecutions of 'corrupt officials' - Nana Addo