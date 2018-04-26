NPP gov't shielding 'corrupt' NDC MPs - Kennedy Agyapong

news

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has accused Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation of sitting on the investigative report which indicted National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs who were paid double salaries.

He accused Dr Akoto of holding on to the report adding that he has refused to release it for action to be taken on the MPs.

He said "The case was investigated and was sitting there. They had finished conducting the investigation already. You understand? It was Dr Akoto who had the files and he was sitting on it," he said.

The ministers, who were MPs for drawing salaries as MPs and at the same time receiving their monthly salaries as ministers, contrary to the law are under investigations by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service.

Some of the ministers involved are said to have agreed to refund the moneys back to the state when they were confronted by security agents.

Some of the names mentioned are Alban Bagbin, MP for Nadowli West in the Upper West Region; Haruna Iddrisu, former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations and MP for Tamale South.

The rest are Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, former Petroleum Minister and MP for Ellembelle in the Western Region and Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, former Youth and Sports Minister and MP for Odododiodioo Constituency.

Kennedy Agyapong speaking on the MPs who received double salaries has revealed that he confronted Dr Akoto to release the report on them.

"So when I got the information, I went to ask him [Akoto] and he said yes, it is true. He has the files but... and I said what! How? You have this information and you allow these guys to make noise. Let Ghanaians know who they are. America will let you know. When they appoint someone you take personal information about things he’s done, they act on it. But over here, they say it's personal attack," the maverick politician said on NET2 TV.