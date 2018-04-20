Home > News > Politics >

NPP petitions Nana Addo to sack Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE


Allegations NPP petitions Nana Addo to sack Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE

The MCE was accused of dealing with members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gilbert K. Asmah Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE play

Gilbert K. Asmah Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Constituency Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Tarkwa-Nsuaem in the Western region has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to dismiss Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area, Gilbert Asmah.

According to the Executives, the MCE has been dealing with members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a statement copied to Pulse.com.gh, "The MCE makes public pronouncements to the effect that MP and party leaders are consulting shrines at India and Tetrem ostensibly to frustrate him from delivering development to the people.

READ MORE: Here are the 5 'scapegoats' of corruption in Nana Addo's gov't

"Even dead cockroaches are interpreted by MCE as juju against him. If at this technological age this is the thinking of our MCE, then heaven knows where we are going."

The executives added: "The MCE in collaboration with other antagonists is manufacturing tapes and generating damning propaganda against the MP and the constituency party leadership."

Meanwhile, the MCE in an interview on Kumasi-based Abusua FM denied the allegations leveled against him.

"They want me to sack all civil servants at the municipal assembly perceived to be NDC members.

READ ALSO: Charlotte Osei et al must be interdicted - Group demands

"These are the problems they are having with me but I am focused and would not allow some of these issues to distract me from carrying out my duties as MCE," he stressed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Denial: Woman arrested with cocaine in the UK not my relative - President Kufour Denial Woman arrested with cocaine in the UK not my relative - President Kufour
Double Salary Saga: I received double salary as deputy Minister; but I returned it – Amidu Double Salary Saga I received double salary as deputy Minister; but I returned it – Amidu
Freedom of Speech: Police investigating 2 NDC members for insulting Akufo-Addo Freedom of Speech Police investigating 2 NDC members for insulting Akufo-Addo
Software Scandal: SSNIT's management press conference needless and full of lies - Ernest Thompson Software Scandal SSNIT's management press conference needless and full of lies - Ernest Thompson
Special Prosecutor: Supreme Court throws Ayine's application against Amidu Special Prosecutor Supreme Court throws Ayine's application against Amidu
Suspensions: Here are the 5 'scapegoats' of corruption in Nana Addo's gov't Suspensions Here are the 5 'scapegoats' of corruption in Nana Addo's gov't

Recommended Videos

Double Salary Scandal: I received GH¢40 as my salary in parliament - NDC MP Double Salary Scandal I received GH¢40 as my salary in parliament - NDC MP
Ibrahim Mahama: My hands are clean hence I don't fear Martin Amidu Ibrahim Mahama My hands are clean hence I don't fear Martin Amidu
Diplomatic Visit: Akufo-Addo meets UK Labour Party leader Diplomatic Visit Akufo-Addo meets UK Labour Party leader



Top Articles

1 Suspensions Here are the 5 'scapegoats' of corruption in Nana Addo's gov'tbullet
2 MMT Scandal I dare Martin Amidu to investigate me - NPP's Amoako Tuffourbullet
3 Software Scandal SSNIT's management press conference needless and...bullet
4 Threats Fix our roads or we boot you out - Dome-Kwabenya residents...bullet
5 Freedom of Speech Police investigating 2 NDC members for...bullet
6 Confusion at EC Charlotte Osei et al must be interdicted -...bullet
7 Clean Hands I don't fear Martin Amidu - Ibrahim Mahamabullet
8 Royal Visit Nana Akufo-Addo meets Prince Williambullet
9 Factionalism Nana Addo may lose Central Region in...bullet
10 Double Salary I received GH¢40 as my salary in...bullet

Related Articles

Double Salary Saga I received double salary as deputy Minister; but I returned it – Amidu
Freedom of Speech Police investigating 2 NDC members for insulting Akufo-Addo
Software Scandal SSNIT's management press conference needless and full of lies - Ernest Thompson
Special Prosecutor Supreme Court throws Ayine's application against Amidu
Suspensions Here are the 5 'scapegoats' of corruption in Nana Addo's gov't
NDC Leader Spio-Garbrah not against NDC Unity Walks - Isaac Ahimah
MMT Scandal I dare Martin Amidu to investigate me - NPP's Amoako Tuffour
UN Sustainable Development Goals Ghanaian politicians love slogans but lack implementation capacity - UN expert
Royal Visit Nana Akufo-Addo meets Prince William
Confusion at EC Charlotte Osei et al must be interdicted - Group demands

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
3 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
4 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
5 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
6 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
7 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
10 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home...bullet

Politics

Ekow Spio Garbrah
NDC Leader Spio-Garbrah not against NDC Unity Walks - Isaac Ahimah
UN Sustainable Development Goals Ghanaian politicians love slogans but lack implementation capacity - UN expert
Stephen Ntim
NPP Race Nana Addo pleaded with me to step down - Stephen Ntim
Sammy Crabbe
Security Concerns Invincible Forces will become Ghana's Boko Haram - Sammy Crabbe