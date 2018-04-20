NPP petitions Nana Addo to sack Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE

news

The Constituency Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Tarkwa-Nsuaem in the Western region has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to dismiss Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area, Gilbert Asmah.

According to the Executives, the MCE has been dealing with members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a statement copied to Pulse.com.gh, "The MCE makes public pronouncements to the effect that MP and party leaders are consulting shrines at India and Tetrem ostensibly to frustrate him from delivering development to the people.

"Even dead cockroaches are interpreted by MCE as juju against him. If at this technological age this is the thinking of our MCE, then heaven knows where we are going."

The executives added: "The MCE in collaboration with other antagonists is manufacturing tapes and generating damning propaganda against the MP and the constituency party leadership."

Meanwhile, the MCE in an interview on Kumasi-based Abusua FM denied the allegations leveled against him.

"They want me to sack all civil servants at the municipal assembly perceived to be NDC members.

"These are the problems they are having with me but I am focused and would not allow some of these issues to distract me from carrying out my duties as MCE," he stressed.