NPP will retire Mahama in 2020 - Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has stated that the NPP will end the political career of ex-President John Mahama in 2020.

He said the party will put the final dagger in John Mahama's political career in the 2020 general elections.

“It is the wish of the NPP, in particular me, that the NDC would allow Mr Mahama as their flagbearer for the 2020 elections, because he (Mahama) is the weakest among the NDC people, who are interested in the flagbearer position", he boasted.

Chairman Wontumi believes the NPP won' break any sweat in retaining power in 2020.

"We will not suffer one bit in retaining political power with Mr. Mahama as the presidential candidate of the NDC, in fact, we will easily retire him in 2020 for everybody to see,” he said.

John Mahama stated over the weekend that he will make the decision of whether to contest again as the flagbearer of the NDC public soon. He said this at their Unity Walk in Bolgatanga.

Wontumi added that Ghanaians only remember Mr Mahama for presiding over massive corruption, arrogance, thievery and mismanagement, which saw power crisis also known as dumsor, collapsing businesses in the country.



He hinted that President Akufo-Addo has, within a short time, solved most of the mess that Mr Mahama left behind, especially the dumsor menace.