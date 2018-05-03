Parliament to resume from recess on May 15

news

Parliamentarians will resume duty from a recess on May 15, the Speaker of Parliament has said.

He revealed this in a short statement released to the media.

They are expected to report at 10am to commence the Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Seventh Parliament under the Fourth Republic.

Check out the full statement below:

Notice of commencement of the second meeting of the second session of the seventh parliament of the Fourth Republic.



In pursuance of standing order 37 of the Parliament of Ghana, Rt Hon. Michael Aaron Oquaye, speaker of the parliament of Ghana, hereby give notice that the second meeting of the second session of the seventh parliament of the Fourth Republic will commence on Tuesday, 15th May, 2018 at ten o’clock in the forenoon at parliament house, Accra.



Dated in the office of the speaker of parliament, Accra, Ghana, this 2nd day of May, 2018.