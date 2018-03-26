Rawlings in bed with Nana Addo - Victor Smith

news

Former Ghana High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, Victor Smith has accused former President Jerry Rawlings of being in bed with President Nana Addo Damkwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, Rawlings no longer attack the administration of Nana Addo when things are not right in government.

READ MORE: 'Biased' media helped NPP to win election 2016 - Mahama

He said he [Rawlings] attacked former President John Agyekum Kufuor, late Atta Mills and John Mahama in government but kept mute to attack the current President.

"Anytime he [Rawlings] gets the opportunity, he knocks Atta Mills, he knocks Kufuor, he knocks Mahama. The only person he is not hitting on in this current administration is the current President...he is in bed with him [Nana Addo]," he said.

Speaking on '21 Minutes with KKB', he said the relationship between Rawlings and the president hurts a lot of NDC members.

READ ALSO: Rawlings has no moral right to be talking rubbish - Boakye Gyan

Victor Smith added: "It is painful for some of us because if anybody else has done that [befriend Akufo-Addo] under JJ Rawlings reign, oooh my God, you wouldn’t even be in the country. You will run out of the country."